Themed days, weeks and months are getting completely out of control – but when it gives us a reason to make this cake, we'll turn a blind eye.

So what is it this time? National hairbrush day? Llama wool week? Or perhaps Oc-toe-ber, in which we all pay tribute to the digits at the end of our feet?

These special days/weeks/months are running out of control, so much so that they are doubling, trebling and quadrupling up on each other. So much so, in fact, that at the time of writing it’s currently both ‘Sober October’ and ‘London Cocktail Week’. No wonder we’re all confused.

This week, as well as the aforementioned mix of sobriety and drunkenness, it’s also apparently ‘National Cake Week‘.

And since we’re clearly never going to successfully swim against this tide, we might as well float back and enjoy being swept along. Particularly if it gives us an excuse to bring out the baking gear and create the utterly sinful-looking cake on this page, a chocolate bundt cake recipe which comes courtesy of Waitrose.

Chocolate banana bundt with salted caramel icing

Makes 12 servings. 25 minutes prep time, 45 minutes cooking time.

Ingredients

For the cake

200g unsalted butter at room temperature, plus extra to grease

50g cocoa powder, plus extra for dusting

4 ripe medium bananas

3 tbsp soured cream

2 tsp vanilla extract

75g caster sugar

100g light brown muscovado sugar

4 large eggs, lightly beaten

225g plain flour

50g corn our

2 tsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

75g miniature Daim bars (or dark chocolate), finely chopped, plus extra to decorate

For the icing

200g light brown muscovado sugar

75g unsalted butter

100ml double cream

25g dark chocolate, chopped

1⁄2 tsp vanilla extract

Method