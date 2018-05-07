How to make perfect pineapple scones

With the sun having finally arrived in Britain, what better way to add a touch of Caribbean flavour to afternoon tea?

These authentic Caribbean recipes come from Barbados-born chef Jason Howard, who trained at the Michelin two-starred Connaught in London before striking out on his own.

Jason has long had a mission in life to become the first Michelin-starred chef cooking Caribbean food – at the moment, he’s working on another mission (as part of a sponsorship deal with Celebrity Cruises) to get more people to try out cooking the cuisine at home.

Recipe: Pineapple scones

Ingredients (makes 8)

100g unsalted butter

400g self-rising flour

5g baking powder

2 tbsps caster sugar

A pinch of salt, to taste

250ml milk

125g of dried pineapple or fresh pineapple cut in to small cubes

10ml milk (for brushing at the end)

Method

Preheat the oven to Line a baking tray with baking paper. Rub the butter into the flour, until the mixture looks like breadcrumbs. Mix in the sugar and salt and baking powder. Place your mix in a mixer (or a bowl if you want to do it by hand) and add your milk and dried (or fresh) pineapple. Stir until the mixture is even and the dough comes together, then let it rest for 30 mins to an hour. Turn out onto a floured surface and roll to 1 inch thick, then cut out with cutters of your choice. Transfer to a baking tray and brush with milk and bake for 15 minutes until golden and cooked through.

Recipe: Jerk chick sandwiches with raisin and curry mayonnaise

Ingredients (serves 8)

For the jerk chicken

2 ½ tsps dried thyme

80g spring onions

2 cloves of garlic

1 onion

20g curry powder

1 ½ tsps salt

1 tsp pimento seeds

Pinch of ground clove

Pinch of ground ginger

50g fresh thyme

2 scotch bonnets

20g lemon juice

4 chicken breasts

For the mayonnaise

20g raisins

40g curry powder

150g mayonnaise

1 onion finely diced

20g unsalted butter

Method

For the jerk chicken

Blend all your ingredients together (the day before for the best result). Rub jerk seasoning over chicken and place in your oven at 200C for 40 mins. When finished take out and let cool in the fridge. Once cool, slice thinly.

For the mayonnaise

Take your raisins and pulse them in your food processor until fine. Take your onions, raisin mix, curry powder and butter and place in a pan and let simmer on a low-med heat and mix with your spoon for about 5 mins then let cool. Then add the mayonnaise and mix altogether. Place in your fridge until ready to use.

To put it all together

Using the bread of your choosing, take two slices and butter both with your mayonnaise mixture. Delicately layer your jerk chick slices on top of the mayonnaise on one of the slices of bread Add thinly slices cucumber on top Layer the second piece of bread on top and slice into crustless finger sandwiches.

Jason Howard is working with Celebrity Cruises to get more people to try out Caribbean cookery.