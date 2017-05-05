12 beautiful sofas to fit any living space, from classic to contemporary

Are you sitting comfortably? And stylishly? Then we'll begin.

You’re spoilt for choice these days when looking for a new sofa, with the range of styles and colours on the market almost bewildering.

To help you out with ideas and inspiration, Amelia Thorpe has picked out 12 beautiful sofas that will match any living space, from classic to contemporary.

Bright & beautiful

The Costello two-and-a-half-seat sofa in Canary pure cotton matt velvet, £1,840, is a spring fresh choice, Sofa.com (0345 400 2222; www.sofa.com)

Classic choice

Early 19th century furniture maker George Smith remains a strong influence in the way this company continues to craft classic pieces, including the Signature sofa with standard arms in Baltic Blue mohair, £7,956 (020 7384 1004; www.georgesmith.com)

Corner comfort



There’s room to stretch out and relax on the Jasper Modern sofa with chaise, £1,845, Love Your Home (01483 410007; www.love-your-home.co.uk)

Compact charm

Gentle curves distinguish the Emily two-seat sofa in Donegal linen in Oatmeal, £3,765 plus 10m of fabric, Beaumont & Fletcher (020 7352 5594; www.beaumontandfletcher.com)

Grey matter

Designed by Matthew Hilton for Linley, the Savile two-seat sofa is upholstered in charcoal grey bouclé wool, £6,000 (020 7730 7300; www.davidlinley.com)

By George

With a choice of 49 fabrics, the George large sofa is shown here upholstered in Isla Mallard velvet, £1,910, Neptune (01793 427300; www.neptune.com)

Beach-house chic



Washed linen meets relaxed comfort in the Long Island medium sofa in Clara Damson, £1,885 Neptune (01793 427300; www.neptune.com)

Bear necessity

Traditionally upholstered in deep-buttoned leather, The Bear sofa is Soane’s take on a classic Chesterfield, from £23,900 (020 7730 6400; www.soane.co.uk)

Small but perfect

The compact Miss Behaving small sofa in Snooze Pumpkin wool mix, £1,444 Sofa Workshop (0808 159 8462; www.sofaworkshop.com)

Antique inspiration

The Midhurst large sofa in Portland Satsuma velvet, £1,239, Sofas & Stuff (0808 178 3211; www.sofasandstuff.com)

Piping up

Heather Harris Tweed and Brompton Tan Hide piping gives this Bowmore Grand sofa a smart and modern twist, from £2,336.40, Tetrad (01772 792936; www.tetrad.co.uk)

Modern classic

The clean-lined elegance of the Picasso two-and-a-half-seat-sofa is designed to suit even the most minimalist interior. It costs £2,535 plus 13m of fabric, The Sofa & Chair Company (020 8752 8935; www.thesofaandchair.co.uk)