The best new rug designs for your home

Amelia Thorpe’s pick of the best new rug designs on the market.

Yalda wool and cotton rug, 2.7m by 1.8m (9ft by 6ft)
£895, Andrew Martin
020–7225 5100; www.andrewmartin.co.uk

Ronalsay Sky rug in wool and viscose, 1.6m by 2.3m (5ft by 8ft)
£490, William Yeoward
020–7349 7828; www.williamyeoward.com

Balbek flatweave wool rug, 3.03m by 2.18m (10ft by 7ft)
£4,000, Robert Stephenson
020–7225 2343; www.robertstephenson.co.uk

Kobe Kyoto Storm flatweave wool rug, 3.2m by 2.8m (10ft by 9ft)
£2,478, Roger Oates
020–7351 2288; www.rogeroates.com

Bulrushes wool-and-silk rug, 1.7m by 2.35m (6ft by 8ft)
£4,554.30, Deirdre Dyson
020–7384 4464; www.deirdredyson.com

Lal hand-knotted sari-silk rug, 2.43m by 3.05m (8ft by 10ft)
£10,930, Luke Irwin
www.lukeirwin.com; 020–7730 6070

Tread hand-knotted wool rug, 3m by 4m (10ft by 13ft)
£13,000, Christopher Farr
020–7349 0888; www.christopherfarr.com

Rabat White Natural handmade Tibetan wool rug, 5m by 3m (16ft by 10ft)
£6,092.40, Tufenkian
020–7352 8183; www.tufenkian.com

Briston Ash silk-and-wool rug, 2.4m by 3m (8ft by 10ft)
£11,720, Stark
020–7352 6001; www.starkcarpet.co.uk

