Flowers for Valentine’s Day

You might think you know what the flowers you give/receive on St Valentine’s Day mean, for instance ‘I love you,’ but what message do they really convey?

We consulted Flora Symbolica: The Language and Sentiment of Flowers, a Victorian oracle on such matters, to find out.

* Anemones – withered hopes; forsaken



* Daffodils – unrequited love

* Hyacinths (purple) – sorrowful

* Hyacinths (white) – unobtrusive loveliness

* Jonquil (small narcissus) – I desire a return of affection

* Lily (white) – purity and sweetness

* Ranunculus – you are radiant with charms

* Roses, deep red – bashful shame

* Roses, white – I am worthy of you

* Roses, yellow – decrease of love; jealousy

* Snowdrops – hope; a friend in need

* Tuberose – dangerous pleasures

* Tulips – a declaration of love

* Wallflower – fidelity in adversity