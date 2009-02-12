Flowers for Valentine’s Day

You might think you know what the flowers you give/receive on St Valentine’s Day mean, for instance ‘I love you,’ but what message do they really convey?
We consulted Flora Symbolica: The Language and Sentiment of Flowers, a Victorian oracle on such matters, to find out.
* Anemones – withered hopes; forsaken
* Daffodils – unrequited love
* Hyacinths (purple) – sorrowful
* Hyacinths (white) – unobtrusive loveliness
* Jonquil (small narcissus) – I desire a return of affection
* Lily (white) – purity and sweetness
* Ranunculus – you are radiant with charms
* Roses, deep red – bashful shame
* Roses, white – I am worthy of you
* Roses, yellow – decrease of love; jealousy
* Snowdrops – hope; a friend in need
* Tuberose – dangerous pleasures
* Tulips – a declaration of love
* Wallflower – fidelity in adversity