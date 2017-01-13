A property up for sale in Gloucestershire has an extraordinary mixture of the old and the new.

Looking at the history of this 18th century tower, perhaps it’s not surprising that the place is attempting to be all things to all men. Over the course of its life the Round Tower has been a folly, a mill and hunting lodge.

Today, it’s a house – although the term ‘house’ doesn’t really do justice to this wacky conversion. Nor do basic details such as ‘four beds, two baths, two reception rooms’, because this place – on the market with Strutt & Parker for £1.75 million – is a genuine one-off.

Located near Cirencester and just a couple of miles off the dual carriageway, the tower is accessed by electric gates which lead onto a gravel driveway with a separate coach house for guests. The driveway leads through to the main residence that is at the heart of the four-acre site.

The main lower floor of the tower holds a huge open-plan living, dining and kitchen space which opens out onto the terrace with the pool. It brazenly throws together bare stone walls which look like they belong in an ancient monastery with 21st century features, such as the internal fishbowl courtyard which lets natural light pour in.

There are a couple of bedrooms elsewhere on the lower floor, with two more in the next two floors above. Climb one more flight and you’ll reach the roof terrace, with beautiful views across the Cotswolds. And when you’ve tired of that view, you can go back below and snuggle down in the cinema room.

By the end of all that you’ll probably be unsure as to what century it is – but no doubt throughly enjoying yourself regardless.