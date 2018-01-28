24 magnificent houses, as seen in Country Life

We take a look back at the finest properties to come up for sale via Country Life in the past week.

Beautiful Georgian Country House. Hurst Lodge is Grade II* listed and understood to date back to 1580. The house was built by John Barker, who at the time was a gentleman usher to Queen Elizabeth I.

Enjoying a tucked away location by the River Thames in Marlow is this substantial family home, in beautiful order throughout. Providing about 5,000 sqft of thoughfully planned accommodation, set centrally in formal gardens and grounds of about 2.8 acres.

Sympathetically restored former farmhouse steeped in history with land and income potential from attached one bed cottage.

A spectacular, Grade II listed gem set in the glorious Teifi valley which presents the most stunning countryside panoramas.

Lifestyle change; fully equipped 10 acre coastal activity centre with 3 properties and 7 chalets offered on vendor’s retirement.

Bespoke individually designed, four bedroom detached home with stylish high quality interior and large landscaped garden. EPC B.

A charming, detached, Grade II listed property in this unspoilt, peaceful, Dorset village.

Detached house with outstanding views set in grounds of 1 acre. Four bed/three bathrooms. Summer house & jacuzzi. PP for annexe.

A detached four bedroom holiday property imaginatively created from a barn with superb views.

Perfect Cotswold setting

Immaculate & enchanting attached three bed period barn conversion set in beautiful surroundings with paddock & garage. 1.1 acres.

A Grade II listed Elizabethan Hall House offering over 4,000sqft with circa 11.2 acres with animal shelter and mains water supply.

A fine country retreat near St Albans with equestrian facilities, wonderful far reaching views and excellent transport links.

Superb example of a Grade II* listed Tudor manor house with excellent secondary accommodation set within wonderful gardens and grounds of about 7.8 acres

The Old Vicarage’ stands in approx. 1 acre of walled gardens giving a private feel, yet within walking distance of Barrowford.

An attractive Grade II listed stone built home in a pretty village with extensive mature gardens and an array of period features.

Substantial six bed family house with two bed annexe, outbuildings, stone barns, paddock and tennis court. Set in 3.7 acres.

Individual four/five bedroom stone detached house. Magnificent views, immaculate condition, potential for dependent relative quarters.

A most appealing, Grade II listed extended, period property with origins in the 18th Century and now beautifully restored.

A first class family home with attached annexe. Large gardens, grounds and garaging. Stables and paddock. EPC D. Chain free.

Newly built unique detached home with annexe studio and large workshop/garaging offering potential for further development.

Fantastic Edwardian country house set in an elevated position over 34 acres of beautiful Perthshire countryside.

A project for refurbishment. Six bedroom Grade II listed farmhouse with self-contained two bed annexe. Central village location.

A Grade II listed cottage with 10 acres, 2 converted outbuildings, stabling and a sand school. In a lovely tranquil location.

