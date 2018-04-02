Four stunning houses with bathrooms, spas and pools that are beyond belief

Why stay in hotels with spas when you can enjoy the finest facilities in your very own holiday home? Annunicata Elwes picks out her choice of houses overseas that boast the world's finest bathrooms.

Sunsets over the glittering Mediterranean from this newly renovated finca between Cala Conta and Cala Bassa, on Ibiza, are sublime, but, frankly, it’ll be tricky to tear yourself away from the hammam bathroom, which has a spa bath, a treatment area and an underwater viewing gallery into the swimming pool.

In calming, neutral shades of blue, beige and whitewash, the villa’s interiors embody just the right kind of chic-but-rustic minimalism to keep you cool in summer and cosy by the open fire in winter.

There are five bedrooms, all with en-suite bathrooms, and a separate one-bedroom guesthouse. With a wraparound plot, there’s plenty of space for alfresco living, including a covered ‘apero’ seating area, large pool and panoramic terrace.

For sale at €2.69m (£2.384m) via Sotheby’s International Realty

On a sunny spot right by the Jaillet ski slopes – and with ample views of them out of glorious floor-to-ceiling windows – is this luxurious new chalet in Megève, France.

It has six bedrooms, a spa, a home cinema, a garden, a terrace, balconies, Jacuzzis, a hammam and a pool from which to survey the day’s tracks. There’s also a separate staff bedroom and bathroom.

For sale at €8.2m (£7.3m) via Knight Frank

Marbella: Iberian elegance – £8,700,000

With a bright-white and turquoise exterior that blends with the dazzling sky, this Marbella villa in La Quinta, Benahavís, right next to the Westin La Quinta Hotel, faces south and enjoys panoramic views over the sea and Sierra Blanca Mountains.

There are eight bedrooms, a pool, a garden and terraces and the property comes with some striking outdoor sculpture and a fireplace in one of the sitting rooms.

There’s also a sauna and each of the villa’s six luxurious bathrooms is made from either marble, jade or onyx.

For sale at €9.8m (£8.7m) via Savills

Morocco: A touch of the exotic – POA

The jewel in the crown of the Palmeraie, an oasis of hundreds of thousands of palm, olive and fruit trees to the north of Marrakech, Palace Granada faces the Atlas Mountains and its design is inspired by the Alhambra of Granada.

Four of its five bedrooms have two bathrooms each and a dressing room and further indulgence can be found in the spa, hammam and spectacular pillared swimming pool.

There’s also a tennis court, rose and vegetable gardens and numerous pretty pavilions in the grounds.

For sale via Kensington Luxury Properties (price on application)