Price reduced: Villa in Andalucia

Charming Andalucian villa

Now ?695,000

30min from Malaga Airport

Casa Jacaranda, a four-bedroom, sunny white-and-yellow villa with a pretty, manageable garden and a decent-sized, heated pool, has spectacular, unspoilt views over sea and mountains from the glorious terrace and balconies. It’s sited in a peaceful urbanisation 5 minutes from the shops and excellent restaurants of Mijas and 5 minutes from the golf course at Alhaurin, and is not overlooked.

* Subscribe to Country Life and save; Get the Ipad edition

It has a large open-plan living area, cool marble floors, four bathrooms (all en-suite) plus downstairs WC, air-conditioning, a two-car garage and entry system. Marbella, Grenada, Ronda, the sea, hill-walking and the white towns of Andalucia are all easily accessible.

Los Arcos Property, Property Reference LA476 (www.losarcos.net)

This pretty villa in Spain has views out to sea

* Properties for sale in Spain

* Follow Country Life property on Twitter