Seven lovely properties, as seen in the pages of Country Life

Take a look at some of the glorious properties which were advertised in Country Life in the last week.

Glenleigh House is an elegant late Georgian country home built in the Regency style circa 1840. In all about 37 acres with fishing on both river and lake.

On the market with Sotheby’s International Realty. See more details about this property.

Widegate Cottage is a charming and traditional cottage that originally belonged to the Penrice Estate.

On the market with Fine & Country. See more details about this property.

One of the country’s finest private equestrian centres.

On the market with Knight Frank. See more details about this property.

A stunning Georgian country residence within an hour’s commute of London.

On the market with Jackson-Stops & Staff. See more details about this property.

A unique opportunity to restore an historic stately home and create one of England’s finest properties either as a magnificent country house or high-tech wellness centre.

On the market with Savills. See more details about this property.

An impeccably presented and highly specified individual detached coastal residence, extended and renovated to exacting standards of quality, occupying a private and elevated position with spectacular water and countryside views, yet conveniently located to shops, restaurants, beaches and sailing facilities.

On the market with H Tiddy. See more details about this property.

The Priory is a rare, beautifully presented Grade II Listed 3 story residence with original features throughout and a detached Coach House. The property is approached by a private driveway and set in over 1.25 acres with a large paddock. Located in a popular village with Michelin award winning pub, well-regarded primary school, café and village shop.

On the market with Moores. See more details about this property.