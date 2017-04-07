A rare chance to buy up almost 4,000 acres of Scottish forest

An extraordinary portfolio has come to the market, comprising of 10 forests across the breadth of Scotland.

The Stellar Forestry Portfolio features 10 high quality forests, collectively extending to 1,577 hectares – that’s 3,896 acres – located throughout Scotland, from Inverness-shire in the north to Dumfries and Galloway in the south.

Five of the forests, in Dumfries and Galloway and the Scottish Borders, are primarily spruce grown for commercial forestry purposes.

But perhaps more interesting are the varied, wide-ranging properties further north – some of which could even offer the possibility of building a dream forest home.

“It is unusual that 1,577 hectares of quality woodlands can be purchased in one offering,” says Jon Lambert, a partner at John Clegg & Co, who are handling the sale.

“Half of these woodlands – those in the south of Scotland – occupy a prime location for commercial forestry investment where it is possible to access a large number of competitive processors.

“The properties in the north create different opportunities, including two wind turbines providing annual income, a high quality pine forest giving longevity and conveniently located next to a sawmill, a greater degree of species diversity and amenity value as well as the potential for house site creation and other possibilities for adding value.

“We believe will meet considerable interest from prospective buyers both north and south of the border and, indeed, from overseas,” he said.

“At present, demand far outstrips supply and we anticipate a significant degree of competition for this portfolio.” That’s despite a guide price listed as “offers over £11.25 million”.

The full portfolio

Sleepieshill Forest, nr Mosstodloch, Moray (265.90ha)

Ord Hill, Muir of Ord, Inverness-shire (234.45ha)

Ballinloan-A, Aberfeldy, Perthshire (154.15ha)

Ayton Forest, Aberargie, Perthshire (167.24ha)

Craigallian Forest, Strathblane, Stirlingshire (135.60ha)

Dunter Law, Ellemford Bridge, by Duns, Scottish Borders (92.35ha)

Venlaw, Peebles, Scottish Borders (118.90ha)

Laverhay, Wamphrayhead, Dumfries and Galloway (105.95ha)

Ruegill, Boreland, Dumfries and Galloway (152.86ha)

Yellowsike, Stennieswater Complex, Eskdalemuir, Dumfries and Galloway (149.10ha)