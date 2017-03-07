With the racing season hotting up and the Cheltenham Festival just round the corner, what better time to take a look at this dream home for a horse lover?

Shudy Camps Park in Cambridgeshire has a setup that would get any equestrian enthusiast excited. There is a stable yard which provides stabling for four horses, plus a tack room and feed stores.

The main yard has a good expanse of hard standing, allowing you to reverse horse lorries and transporters right to the doors of the stables. There are also several beautifully-maintained paddocks, with high-quality fencing surrounding each of the six principal paddocks and two smaller ones. As if that weren’t enough there is also a competition-sized arena with mirrored boarding to one end and silica sand and rubber surface.

We nearly forgot: there’s also a house included in the £5 million asking price.

And what a house it is. The Hall, as it is known, is a grade II-listed Queen Anne house built in approximately 1700 with glorious gardens, ponds and a tennis court, all set in 29 acres of rolling countryside.

As grand as it is outside, it’s arguably even grander within, with seven bedrooms and seven reception rooms – among the latter are a library, games room and formal dining room.

There are period features aplenty as you can see on the pictures on this page, but the second floor has a completely different, less formal character: it boasts a cinema, gym, and a wonderful second kitchen with a classic American diner them, in case you grow tired of the beautiful kitchen diner downstairs (complete with Aga).

There are plenty of other features too numerous to mention – did we talk about the golf simulator room yet? No? Well it has one of those as well. And there’s even a further four-bedroom lodge in the grounds.

Shudy Camps Park is on the market with Strutt & Parker.