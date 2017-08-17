Africa’s greatest watering holes: Top 10 tubs with a view

What could be better than sinking into the ultimate bath after a day of wine tasting, walking or wildlife spotting?

Nestled between boulders and age-old Tamboti trees, the only thing disturbing your perfect private bubble bath in the Madikwe Reserve will be some ellies strolling along.

From £440 per person, per night

Enjoy an al fresco bath overlooking the oldest desert in the world… Sink into the suds as dusk falls and watch a billion twinkling stars emerge over the never-ending desert landscape. Magical.

From £295 per person, per night

Each of the five luxury suites at Baines Camp includes a magnificent outdoor bathtub, allowing you to stargaze and soap up at the same time.

From £960 per person, per night

After a long day of tracking the Big Five on horseback, sink into a bath under the blue sky, or the stars, and listen to the sounds of the South African bush.

From £1,950 per person, for 5 nights

Not only do these suites have some of the best bathtubs in the whole of Africa, they each come with a private heated swimming pool. To swim or to bath? It is a difficult toss-up.

From £960 per person, per night

After a long day of wine-tasting and gourmet-lunching, what could be better than coming back to your lovingly-restored cottage, flopping straight into the bath overlooking the 8 acres of enchanting gardens at Babylonstoren?

From £135 per person, per night

Stand-alone copper baths at this 1920s style camp in the Okavango Delta make bath time truly magical. The camp itself offers sweeping views of Zibadianja Lagoon’s waters.

From £1120 per person, per night

As if the wonder of Victoria Falls wasn’t enough, Tongabezi’s bathtub allows to end your day with a relaxing one-of-a-kind bath while the mighty Zambezi River passes you by.

From £480 per person, per night

Among all the beautiful baths with a view, we have to give some credit to this open air shower overlooking the Serengeti. Plan your trip May to July and you might just catch the herds of the Great Migration while showering.

From £465 per person, per night

Hovering high above the Atlantic Ocean, the views from just about every corner of Ellerman House are jaw-droppingly brilliant, but looking at them from the bathtub is a real treat. Time your soak with nightfall, and watch as the sun sinks below the endless deep-blue horizon.

From £235 per person, per night