All fired up: 12 of our favourite chimneys, from grand architectural statements to modest brick stacks, as seen in Country Life

It’s the time of year when the air sharpens and the nights draw in. Fires are lit, their light flickering over hearths and illuminating forgotten corners of familiar rooms. The scent of smoke drifts into the crisp evening, a comforting signal of warmth inside. As the flames crackle and shadows dance, our gaze turns upward — to the chimneys that crown our buildings, those quiet sentinels of the season. Here are some of our favourites from the Country Life Image Archive, from grand architectural statements to modest brick stacks.

Burghley House, Lincolnshire

Burghley’s roof was built as a sort of promenade, so that people without a fear of heights could walk underneath some of its 76 chimneys — all while taking in the spectacular views of the surrounding parkland.

Kings Weston House, Gloucestershire

Paul Barker was tasked with photographing Kings Weston for the magazine in 2008. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Alfred E. Henson took this photograph for Country Life in 1927. (Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Sir John Vanbrugh’s dramatic three-sided chimney arcade was typical of the architect’s desire to emphasise the skyline rather than dull it. It was first photographed in 1927, from the roof, and again from ground level in 2008.

Nether Levens Farmhouse, Cumbria

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Four giant, funnel-like chimneys dominate Nether Levens Farmhouse. The building, a rare rural survivor of domestic architecture, was photographed for Country Life in the early 20th century.

Kinross House, Kinross-shire

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

The external symmetry of Kinross House was deemed revolutionary in 17th century Scotland — and the uniformity of the chimneys is still pleasing to the eye.

Stoneywell Cottage, Leicestershire

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Stoneywelll Cottage is an excellent example of the Arts-and-Crafts Movement that seemingly grows out of the stoney outcrop underneath it. The vast chimney breast adds to the rural cottage charm of this Ernest Gimson masterpiece.

Hatfield House, Hertfordshire

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Hatfield House’s roof is home to a regiment of chimney shafts. This highly-unusual view of some of the total 88 was taken for a 1927 article on the Jacobean mansion.

Pitchford Hall, Shropshire

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Some of the chimneystacks at Pitchford Hall — a Grade I-listed Tudor home — are the original 16th century ones; others were added in the Victorian era by George Devey.

Goddards, Abinger Common, Surrey

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Dramatic chimneystacks crown this Lutyens-designed home, built towards the tail end of the Victorian period.

Winton Castle, East Lothian, Scotland

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

A delightful array of exquisitely hand-carved chimneys grace the roof of East Lothian’s Winton Castle — each one roughly 13ft in height. They were photographed for a 1912 article, although how the photographer managed to carry his then-gigantic camera onto the roof remains a mystery.

Gainsborough Old Hall, Lincolnshire

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Gainsborough Old Hall is a very rare survivor of a very old manor house, dating back to the 15th century. The imposing chimneystacks were added sometime after 1596. Garderobes — primitive medieval loos — were integrated into the structures.

Old Campden House, Gloucestershire

The east and west banqueting halls are all that remain of Campden House (it was set on fire by retreating Royalist troops in 1645). Fine, spiralling chimney columns stud each corner.

Upton Cresset Hall, Shropshire

The east front of this Grade I listed manor house features towering, ornate chimney stacks built out of traditional red brick.

