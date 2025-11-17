All fired up: 12 of our favourite chimneys, from grand architectural statements to modest brick stacks, as seen in Country Life
Nothing says winter like a roaring fire, and plenty of the houses that we've photographed for the magazine's architectural places have fireplaces and chimneys worth boasting about.
It’s the time of year when the air sharpens and the nights draw in. Fires are lit, their light flickering over hearths and illuminating forgotten corners of familiar rooms. The scent of smoke drifts into the crisp evening, a comforting signal of warmth inside. As the flames crackle and shadows dance, our gaze turns upward — to the chimneys that crown our buildings, those quiet sentinels of the season. Here are some of our favourites from the Country Life Image Archive, from grand architectural statements to modest brick stacks.
Burghley House, Lincolnshire
Burghley’s roof was built as a sort of promenade, so that people without a fear of heights could walk underneath some of its 76 chimneys — all while taking in the spectacular views of the surrounding parkland.
Kings Weston House, Gloucestershire
Sir John Vanbrugh’s dramatic three-sided chimney arcade was typical of the architect’s desire to emphasise the skyline rather than dull it. It was first photographed in 1927, from the roof, and again from ground level in 2008.
Nether Levens Farmhouse, Cumbria
Four giant, funnel-like chimneys dominate Nether Levens Farmhouse. The building, a rare rural survivor of domestic architecture, was photographed for Country Life in the early 20th century.
Kinross House, Kinross-shire
The external symmetry of Kinross House was deemed revolutionary in 17th century Scotland — and the uniformity of the chimneys is still pleasing to the eye.
Stoneywell Cottage, Leicestershire
Stoneywelll Cottage is an excellent example of the Arts-and-Crafts Movement that seemingly grows out of the stoney outcrop underneath it. The vast chimney breast adds to the rural cottage charm of this Ernest Gimson masterpiece.
Hatfield House, Hertfordshire
Hatfield House’s roof is home to a regiment of chimney shafts. This highly-unusual view of some of the total 88 was taken for a 1927 article on the Jacobean mansion.
Pitchford Hall, Shropshire
Some of the chimneystacks at Pitchford Hall — a Grade I-listed Tudor home — are the original 16th century ones; others were added in the Victorian era by George Devey.
Goddards, Abinger Common, Surrey
Dramatic chimneystacks crown this Lutyens-designed home, built towards the tail end of the Victorian period.
Winton Castle, East Lothian, Scotland
A delightful array of exquisitely hand-carved chimneys grace the roof of East Lothian’s Winton Castle — each one roughly 13ft in height. They were photographed for a 1912 article, although how the photographer managed to carry his then-gigantic camera onto the roof remains a mystery.
Gainsborough Old Hall, Lincolnshire
Gainsborough Old Hall is a very rare survivor of a very old manor house, dating back to the 15th century. The imposing chimneystacks were added sometime after 1596. Garderobes — primitive medieval loos — were integrated into the structures.
Old Campden House, Gloucestershire
The east and west banqueting halls are all that remain of Campden House (it was set on fire by retreating Royalist troops in 1645). Fine, spiralling chimney columns stud each corner.
Upton Cresset Hall, Shropshire
The east front of this Grade I listed manor house features towering, ornate chimney stacks built out of traditional red brick.
The Country Life Image Archive contains more than 150,000 images documenting British culture and heritage, from 1897 to the present day. An additional 50,000 assets from the historic archive are scheduled to be added this year — with completion expected in Summer 2025. To search and purchase images directly from the Image Archive, please register here.
Melanie is a freelance picture editor and writer, and the former Archive Manager at Country Life magazine. She has worked for national and international publications and publishers all her life, covering news, politics, sport, features and everything in between, making her a force to be reckoned with at pub quizzes. She lives and works in rural Ryedale, North Yorkshire, where she enjoys nothing better than tootling around God’s Own County on her bicycle, and possibly, maybe, visiting one or two of the area’s numerous fine cafes and hostelries en route.
