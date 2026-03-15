The National Trust's untold story: How generations of bachelors poured their souls into their houses, and then gave them to the nation

Given the scale and fame of the National Trust, it is surprising that it hasn’t attracted more attention from historians. The last authoritative overview of its story, From Acorn to Oak Tree, by Dame Jennifer Jenkins, was published more than 30 years ago, in the run-up to the organisation’s centenary in 1995. The absence of an up-to-date history may help to explain a number of misconceptions about the Trust’s origins and purposes. For example, according to its present director-general, Hilary McGrady, in an interview with The Times last year, ‘we are more generally known for our houses, but the Trust was founded to give access to Nature’. This overlooks the fact that the organisation’s original name, which it has never abandoned, is ‘The National Trust for Places of Historic Interest or Natural Beauty’ and that as early as 1907 it owned no fewer than 26 historic houses.

A second misconception concerns the acceleration of the Trust’s acquisition of historic buildings after it decided in the 1930s to focus on country houses. There is a belief that it immediately became the grateful recipient of estates that had been inherited by aristocrats unable to pay their tax bills. In fact, for the first 15 years of what it referred to as the Country Houses Scheme, the pace was set by a very different sort of owner: a bachelor man who had bought a historic house, restored it, furnished it with his collections, laid out a garden and wanted to secure its future. Unlike most owners of ancestral houses, such men could afford to give the Trust the substantial financial endowments that it required in return for accepting these buildings in perpetuity.

Fig 2: The architect Patrick Gwynne photographed by Country Life in the kitchen in 1993. This interior was modernised by him in the 1970s. (Image credit: Country Life Picture Library / Future)

The role of bachelors in the Trust’s acquisitions of historic houses is documented in the diaries kept between 1942 and 1949 by James Lees-Milne when he was working for the Trust’s Country Houses Committee (renamed the Historic Buildings Committee in 1945). Dogged in his pursuit of houses for his employer, he was also quizzical about the men who were offering them to him. Bisexual, with a bias towards his own sex, he was especially alert to any signs of sexual heterodoxy.

A vivid example is his record of the visit he paid in September 1945 to Lindisfarne Castle, Northumberland (Fig 3). The building had been bought as a ruin by Country Life’s proprietor, Edward Hudson, who commissioned Edwin Lutyens to restore it. The result is such a compelling example of the Arts-and-Crafts taste that the magazine promoted that it is often forgotten how the castle came into the hands of the Trust. In 1921, Hudson sold it to a London stockbroker, Oswald Falk, from whom it was bought eight years later by a merchant banker, Edward de Stein (1887–1965). It was he who invited Lees-Milne to Lindisfarne to discuss his offer of the castle to the Trust.

Fig 3: The entrance hall of Lindisfarne Castle, Northumberland, given to the National Trust by merchant banker and bachelor Edward de Stein. (Image credit: Country Life Picture Library / Future)

As this suggests, De Stein was public spirited, yet, although he was a poet, a collector of porcelain and a skilled embroiderer, he did not appeal to Lees-Milne, who wrote that he was ‘a peppery, fussy, schoolmasterish little man, with whom I should hate to have a row’. Lees-Milne was curious about his host’s domestic arrangements. De Stein was a bachelor, who resided with an older unmarried sister, Gladys, but she was not there when Lees-Milne visited; instead, De Stein was accompanied by a much younger male friend. Lees-Milne thought him ‘rather nice’, unlike De Stein, who ‘is prudish and disapproving, yet he puts his arm round one’s waist and makes rapid, sly remarks which I think it best to leave unheeded’. Nonetheless, the gift was accepted, subject to a right for De Stein and his sister to remain as tenants.

In one case, the bachelor owner of a house was so taken with Lees-Milne that he thought of bequeathing it to him rather than the Trust. Edgar — ‘Ted’ — Lister (1873–1956) was the owner of Westwood Manor, near Bradford-on-Avon, Wiltshire, a manor house of great beauty with 15th-century origins, which he had bought in 1911. The son of a prosperous Liverpool businessman, he had worked in the diplomatic service, from which he retired in 1918 to devote himself to the restoration of the house and the creation of its garden. He lived there alone, pursuing his hobbies of music — he played the harp — and embroidery. Lees-Milne’s marriage in 1951 put an end to the idea that Lister might might bequeath the house to him, but his enthusiasm for Westwood — ‘every time I come here I am overwhelmed by the perfection of this house’ — undoubtedly swayed Lister’s decision to give it to the Trust.

Fig 4: Anglesey Abbey, Cambridgeshire, in the process of transformation in 1926–27. (Image credit: Country Life Picture Library / Future)

Men such as Lister were part of a cultural phenomenon in early-20th-century England that has been called ‘the cult of the manor house’, an enthusiasm for buying and restoring small houses, ideally Tudor or Jacobean, that were believed to embody national identity in the form of a settled rural social order centred on the squirearchy. This was an ideal that Lees-Milne embraced wholeheartedly, yet it is one to which these donors stand at an angle in terms of class, since the money they brought to the task had usually been new-minted in industry and commerce. Their unmarried, childless family circumstances may be one other reason why Lees-Milne was so ready to apply the term ‘fake’ to their much-restored houses, implying that they were sexual, as well as architectural impostors.