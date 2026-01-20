Country Life January 21, 2026
Country Life January 21, 2026 names the best gardens to visit in 2026, visits Repton Priory and suggests what to cook with your haggis on Burns Night.
Here's a look at some of what you'll find inside.
Feat of clay
Tiffany Daneff visits Whichford in Warwickshire and finds the future is bright for the traditional craft of hand-thrown pottery
Passing on the golden torch
Nurseryman David Carver is nurturing precious miniature daffodils for the next generation, as John Hoyland discovers
Through the garden gates
From Tremenheere in Cornwall to Bodnant in Conwy and Cambo in Fife, Country Life contributors reveal which glorious gardens are calling to them this year
Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox.
For I’ll be a wild drover
Patrick Laurie embarks on an evocative, historic journey of discovery when he drives cattle across the Scottish Highlands
Where the Wildings are
Ian Morton delves into the eccentric life of motorcar-mad Eileen Soper, illustrator of Enid Blyton’s ‘Famous Five’ series
Rooted in Nature
The remarkable role of plants in the modern, manmade world is laid bare in a new book. Harry Pearson investigates
Philippa Gregory’s favourite painting
The historian and author picks a work offering a glimpse into the rarefied sphere of monarchy
Country-house treasure
John Goodall admires the huge Cheshire Cat grin of a quirky 17th-century shell lion at Parham House in West Sussex
The legacy
Tiffany Daneff salutes the great wild-garden pioneer William Robinson, who was a Victorian horticulturist ahead of his time
Throw another log on the fire
Amelia Thorpe keeps the cold of winter at bay with a selection of stoves and firepits to keep you toasty out in the garden
‘Plucked down in one day’
David Robinson revisits the Anglo-Saxons and Kings of Mercia as he charts the history of Repton Priory in Derbyshire
The good stuff
Amie Elizabeth White embraces the January blues with a host of cheering, warming luxuries
Interiors
Bring a splash of colour to the kitchen with Amelia Thorpe’s choice of cookers and lighting
Winging it
Mark Cocker relishes the solemn and mysterious call of Britain’s best-loved owl — the tawny
Ode to the swede
Never mind the haggis, a humble root vegetable is the shining star of a traditional Burns Night supper, says Douglas Chalmers
Arts & antiques
There’s something decidedly fishy about Matthew Haley’s most prized piece of Victoriana, as he explains to Carla Passino
A study in sculpture
As a new four-volume catalogue explores the spectacular sculpture in the Royal Collection, its author Sir Jonathan Marsden reflects on 10 of his favourite pieces
And much more.
Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by His Majesty The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.