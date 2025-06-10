Tulip-mania, Travolta v Hanks and the worst-named castle in Britain: Country Life Quiz of the Day, June 10, 2025

Tuesday's Quiz of the Day tests your spelling, and ponders kings without facial hair.

tulip field
Tulipmania turned the economy of Holland upside-down for three years in the 1630s.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Country Life's avatar
By
published
in News

The Country Life quiz runs daily every afternoon, with new editions published at 4pm.

Missed a day? Want more quizzes? Catch up with all our previous quizzes here.

strutt parker logo quiz

(Image credit: Strutt & Parker)
Country Life
Country Life

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by HRH The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸