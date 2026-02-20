Amanda Seyfried's new film answers the question: Where did the viral Instagram Shaker kitchen come from — and how is it linked to Quakerism?

Hysterical, devoted and demonised. Ann Lee is the Mancunian woman who founded Shakersism, the devotional sect that have long been misunderstood and demonised. In a new film, 'The Testament of Ann Lee', the actress blisteringly portrays the trials and tribulations of this unshakable history maker (she even swore of botox for a year to really act it authentically: commitment indeed). It is an award-winning performance: one that stuck me to my cinema seat, and an extremely interesting piece of history to boot.

You may be wondering, however, what — if anything — this has to do with Shaker kitchens: the simple and much beloved interior design trend seen in pretty much every Surrey renovation. Never fear. Here we revisit a brilliant piece of writing by Alexandra Goss, published on the Country Life last year, where she connects the dots.

THE TESTAMENT OF ANN LEE | Official Trailer | Searchlight Pictures - YouTube Watch On

A Shaker kitchen’ is the ultimate in interior aspiration — seen inside the most admired and luxurious homes, from London to Los Angeles. They are fetishised on Instagram — the hashtag #shakerkitchen has more than 177,000 posts — and fitting one costs tens of thousands of pounds.

So it may come as a surprise to learn that this elegant style’s origins lie in the Quaker religion.

The Shaker kitchen’s core elements include cabinets crafted from wood, and solid, symmetrical doors consisting of a flat, recessed central panel surrounded by a raised frame with square edges. Aside from this frame, there is little to no other embellishment.

Neptune's Suffolk painted kitchen in Silver Birch — with a Henley Oak island. (Image credit: Neptune)

Honesty, simplicity and utility were the fundamental guiding principles of the Shaker movement — an offshoot of Quakerism that can trace its roots back to 1747 Manchester. Members called themselves the United Society of Believers in Christ’s Second Appearing. Their nickname — or moniker — was ‘Quaking Shakers, later abbreviated to ‘Shakers’ because of the energetic shaking and trembling of their heads and bodies during worship.

One of their leaders was a woman called Ann Lee — a blacksmith’s daughter and mill hand — who endured an unhappy arranged marriage to another blacksmith and lost all four of her children in infancy. After escaping the partnership, she began to have divine visions. Shakers were, unsurprisingly, persecuted in England — and one of Lee’s visions directed her to establish a church in America. She and eight followers arrived in New York City on August 6, 1774, and settled near Albany, New York, two years later. In the ensuing decades, the group gained many converts and other settlements sprung up from Maine to Kentucky. At their peak, in the mid-19th century, the movement counted more than 6,000 members, spread across 18 rural communities — away from the perceived sin and corrupting influence of the cities — among their numbers. The largest and most influential Shaker group was to be found in New Lebanon, New York, and remained active until 1947.

Sign up for the Country Life Newsletter Exquisite houses, the beauty of Nature, and how to get the most from your life, straight to your inbox. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shakers were utopians who practised communal living and shared ownership; like the Quakers, they were pacifists and believed in racial and sexual equality. This made it an attractive movement for women, according to Merlin Wright, design director at Plain English, desperately trying to escape the constraints of a patriarchal society.

Communities were largely self-sufficient and, in their attempt to separate themselves from the outside world and create a haven on earth, they grew their own food, made their clothes and furnishings and built their own tools, homes and furniture. A strict set of rules governed their dress, behaviour and domestic environment — all of which had to be simple and useful.

Plain English's Williamsburg kitchen from its New York showroom. The company favours American timbers such as maple and cherry wood for the drawers and cupboard interiors. (Image credit: Garruppo for Plain English)

‘Shakers believed tha