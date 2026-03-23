'First, all the Georgian silver goes, and then all that furniture. Then, the Canalettos go': The anatomy of a country-house sale

In 1985, when Harold Macmillan addressed the House of Lords as Earl of Stockton, his typically elegant speech on privatisation was greeted by ripples of appreciative laughter, mixed perhaps with apprehension, as certain peers found too personal an application to his analogy: ‘The sale of assets is common with individuals and states when they run into financial difficulties. First, all the Georgian silver goes, and then all that nice furniture that used to be in the saloon. Then, the Canalettos go.’

He was speaking amid the decades in which the contents of great and middling British and Irish country houses were being dispersed, sometimes at the rate of two or three sales a month during the summer auction season. The preceding hecatomb of demolitions had been slowed by the development of house tourism initiated by the Marquess of Bath at Longleat in Wiltshire and the Duke of Bedford at Woburn, Bedfordshire, and brought close to an end by the seminal exhibition ‘The Destruction of the Country House’, organised by John Harris, Marcus Binney and Peter Thornton in 1974 under the aegis of Sir Roy Strong at the V&A Museum.

However, content sales continued, ironically encouraged by the ‘Treasure Houses of Britain’ exhibition at the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, USA, organised by Country Life's late distinguished contributor Gervase Jackson-Stops, which was on show even as Macmillan spoke.

A top Dickinson sale: 'Ships on a stormy sea', painted over a portrait of a man, attributed to Isaak Luttichuys and Ludolf Backhuysen. (Image credit: Fill)

The grandest of such sales were mostly undertaken by Christie’s and Sotheby’s, and there Christie’s had the edge, as the firm had the longer connections with owners and their possessions, which it had often already valued and essentially catalogued over generations for probate purposes. Phillips and Bonhams were active on the next level, as were a number of regional and local auction houses. The great Mentmore sale for Lord Rosebery in 1977 tilted the scale in Sotheby’s favour and had a long-term consequence when Rosebery’s grandson joined that firm and headed its country-house sales department. In 1978, another connection secured the great Von Hirsch collections for Sotheby’s, whose chairman Peter Wilson had been a school-friend of Von Hirsch’s stepson.

Sotheby’s coups in securing first 56 Impressionist paintings from the Weinberg Collection in 1957, and then the Goldschmidt collection — only seven modern masterpieces — in the following year, had already begun the transformation of the art market and set the pattern for the next decades, when American collections were routinely offered in London rather than Paris or New York. Nowadays, many of the greatest American collections still go to Sotheby’s and Christie’s, albeit primarily in New York. At less rarefied levels, however, where the duopoly are no longer so interested, there is considerable choice for would-be vendors. The internet gives smaller firms access to the same international audience. It has become much easier to arrange private sales through dealers, agents or auctioneers and there are also more methods to consider. Selling exhibitions with dealers may in some cases be more efficacious than auctions, a bulk sale to a museum or another collector better than a steady drip of smaller parcels onto the market.

When groundwork pays off: the Reynolds portrait of Mrs Franks sold by Simon Dickinson. (Image credit: Fill)

One thing, however, remains constant: trust. People who create, rather than inherit, collections, inevitably come to know the dealers and auction-house staff in their fields, in many cases building up relationships with them over years, and it is still more vital for dealers and auctioneers to foster such relationships. Thus, when the time comes to sell, the collector will already have an idea how best to proceed.

This, of course, works both ways. Will Pasfield of Bellmans West Sussex auctioneers has long experience in this field. He shared the Sir David Tang collection of Asian and contemporary art with Christie’s and, in 2023, he oversaw the dispersal of the contents of one of the last private houses in Grosvenor Square. At that time, he said that his fantasy was to be ‘handed keys to a house for our top-to-bottom attention; making some discoveries in the process and selecting the items for a Bellmans auction’.