Portraits by Nicholas Davies

Family, single, graduation or corporate portraits of distinction by an artist with thirty years’ experience of portrait painting.

Only the highest quality materials are used to produce your portrait.

Nicholas is always pleased to answer any questions you may have regarding commissioning a portrait and to discuss the timescale for completion.

He will usually work from a clear photograph or a series of photographs including the pose required and close-ups that show facial details such as eye colour etc.

Nicholas is always delighted to meet his clients, so an initial sitting is possible depending on distance to be travelled, this, however, is not essential.

Contact Nicholas to discuss your requirements and possible timeframe with no obligation. This may be done by email, the contact form or the live chat facility on his website or indeed by phone.

