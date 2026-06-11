Christiana Kehrer Interiors
Christiana Kehrer is a London-based interior designer who balances timeless elegance with a contemporary sensibility.
7D Berkeley Gardens, London W8 4AP
Christiana Kehrer Interiors is an Interior Designer based in London working on projects based in the UK and abroad.
Christiana has developed a refined and distinctive aesthetic that balances timeless elegance with a contemporary sensibility.
Her work encompasses sourcing exceptional antiques, designing bespoke furniture, and working with the finest textiles to craft authentic interiors that seamlessly blend heritage with modern living.
Inspired by traditional craftsmanship and a sense of nostalgia, Christiana works closely with each client to shape interiors that reflect their personal style.
The result is sophisticated, characterful homes designed to evolve beautifully and endure for generations.
Visit christianakehrer.com to find out more.