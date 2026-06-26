Dream Design Social Links Navigation +44 (0)1202 879 997 5 Somerford Business Park. Wilverley Rd, Christchurch. Dorset, BH23 3RU

Dream Design is a luxury kitchen, bathroom and interior design centre in Dorset, creating one-of-a-kind private residences across Dorset, Hampshire, Poole, the UK and internationally.

Founded in 1984, Dream Design has developed from a specialist design business into a complete residential design destination, combining a 5,000 sq ft Design Centre with an award-winning interior architecture and interior design studio.

(Image credit: Dream Design)

The business specialises in bespoke kitchens, bathrooms, bedrooms, living spaces and complete home design, supporting private clients, architects and developers with a highly considered approach to residential design, specification and project delivery.

The Design Centre in Dorset brings together leading brands and specialist ateliers across kitchens, bathrooms, appliances, surfaces, lighting, furniture and interior architectural systems. Arranged across two floors, it allows clients to experience full-scale room settings, materials, finishes and design details in person, giving each project a clear and practical foundation from the beginning.

(Image credit: Dream Design)

Design Studio

Dream Design’s interior architecture and design studio supports more complex residential projects, including new-build homes, refurbishments and complete interiors. The studio works closely with clients, architects and wider project teams to ensure spatial planning, material continuity, lighting, furniture and detailed specification are considered together.

(Image credit: Dream Design)

At the heart of every project is a director-led, highly personal design process, with a fundamental belief that every successful home is shaped by hundreds of decisions made well. The studio’s approach is built around proportion, flow, material quality, technical detail and understanding how each client wants to live.

(Image credit: Dream Design)

What Makes Dream Design Different

Dream Design combines the experience of a long-established design business with the practical benefit of a physical Design Centre. Clients can explore kitchens, bathrooms, furniture, lighting, surfaces, appliances and interior details under one roof, while also receiving the guidance of a specialist design team.

(Image credit: Dream Design)

The business works with leading international brands and specialist ateliers, allowing each project to be tailored through a wide range of materials, finishes and technical solutions.

This combination of design judgement, product knowledge and specification experience gives clients a clear route from early ideas through to detailed project delivery.

(Image credit: Dream Design)

Clients and Locations

Based in Christchurch, Dorset, Dream Design works with private clients, architects and property developers on private residences across the UK and internationally.



Many client relationships continue across successive homes and generations, reflecting the trust built through careful listening, practical experience and a clear understanding of how each client wants to live.



Projects range from substantial coastal homes in Sandbanks and London townhouses to heritage properties in the Home Counties, with further projects completed in Spain, Antigua and Switzerland.

Find out more at dreamdesign.co.uk.