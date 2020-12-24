Country Life’s 10 best recipes of 2020, from scotch eggs and banana bread to the ultimate shepherd’s pie

We've gone back through the 2020 archives to see the most-viewed recipes of the past 12 months. If this collection doesn't make you feel hungry, we hope you get your sense of taste back soon.
The Ivy’s shepherd’s pie
Credit: Getty
Shepherd’s pie has long been one of the most-requested items on the menu at The Ivy. Flora Watkins shared the recipe.
Simon Hopkinson’s Roast Chicken
Credit: Alamy
In one from our archives, Fergus Henderson chose Simon Hopkinson’s roast chicken as one of his greatest recipes ever.
The Prince of Wales’ pheasant crumble pie
Credit: John Carey for the Country Life Picture Library
Two years on from Prince Charles sharing this as he guest-edited Country Life, people are still enjoying pheasant crumble pie.
Princess Anne’s devilled pheasant
Credit: Daniel Gould for the Country Life Picture Library
HRH The Princess Royal guest edited Country Life’s 29 July 2020 issue, which featured her favourite game recipe: devilled pheasant.
Fortnum & Mason’s fish pie
Credit: Fortnum & Mason
‘Now this is a serious fish pie, with smoked haddock, salmon and cod at its heart,’ the chefs of Fortnum & Mason wrote. They weren’t wrong.
The Imperial War Museum’s Wartime recipes
Credit: Imperial War Museum
The 75th anniversary of D-Day inspired this look at the likes of Lord Woolton’s Pie.
Doggart & Squash’s scotch eggs
Credit: Chloë Winstanley / Doggart & Squash
Back in April, of course, we had no idea that these constituted a substantial meal…
Royal Ascot’s carrot cake
Credit: Royal Ascot
Royal Ascot was closed to fans this year, but you could at least have a taste of what racegoers would have enjoyed.
Rosie Paterson’s banana bread
Credit: Getty
Country Life’s Rosie Paterson is famed, and rightly so, for her banana bread. As its popularity swept the nation like never before, she shared her classic recipe.
Rowse Honey’s carrot and honey cake
Credit: Rowse Honey
The chefs from the British honey company’s test kitchen gave us this one. We’re very glad that they did.