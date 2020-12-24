Country Life’s 10 best recipes of 2020, from scotch eggs and banana bread to the ultimate shepherd’s pie

We've gone back through the 2020 archives to see the most-viewed recipes of the past 12 months. If this collection doesn't make you feel hungry, we hope you get your sense of taste back soon.

The Ivy’s shepherd’s pie

Credit: Getty

Shepherd’s pie has long been one of the most-requested items on the menu at The Ivy. Flora Watkins shared the recipe.

Read the full article.

Simon Hopkinson’s Roast Chicken

Credit: Alamy

In one from our archives, Fergus Henderson chose Simon Hopkinson’s roast chicken as one of his greatest recipes ever.

Read the full article.

The Prince of Wales’ pheasant crumble pie

Credit: John Carey for the Country Life Picture Library

Two years on from Prince Charles sharing this as he guest-edited Country Life, people are still enjoying pheasant crumble pie.

Read the full article.

Princess Anne’s devilled pheasant

Credit: Daniel Gould for the Country Life Picture Library

HRH The Princess Royal guest edited Country Life’s 29 July 2020 issue, which featured her favourite game recipe: devilled pheasant.

Read the full article.

Fortnum & Mason’s fish pie

Credit: Fortnum & Mason

‘Now this is a serious fish pie, with smoked haddock, salmon and cod at its heart,’ the chefs of Fortnum & Mason wrote. They weren’t wrong.

Read the full article.

The Imperial War Museum’s Wartime recipes

Credit: Imperial War Museum

The 75th anniversary of D-Day inspired this look at the likes of Lord Woolton’s Pie.

Read the full article.

Doggart & Squash’s scotch eggs

Credit: Chloë Winstanley / Doggart & Squash

Back in April, of course, we had no idea that these constituted a substantial meal…

Read the full article.

Royal Ascot’s carrot cake

Credit: Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot was closed to fans this year, but you could at least have a taste of what racegoers would have enjoyed.

Read the full article.

Rosie Paterson’s banana bread

Credit: Getty

Country Life’s Rosie Paterson is famed, and rightly so, for her banana bread. As its popularity swept the nation like never before, she shared her classic recipe.

Read the full article.

Rowse Honey’s carrot and honey cake

Credit: Rowse Honey

The chefs from the British honey company’s test kitchen gave us this one. We’re very glad that they did.

Read the full article.