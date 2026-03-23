Ancient time-telling devices — turned garden ornaments — from the Country Life Archive

At the end of this week, on Sunday, March 29, 2026, we lose an hour of precious sleep, but it's a small price to pay for the sense of optimism that comes with the official arrival of British Summer Time.

Of course, summer will take its time to arrive, but as the days lengthen and the sun lingers longer in the sky, the buds on trees will start to open and life return back to the land.

Humans have always been fascinated by the concept and passing of time. One of the earliest examples of a timekeeping instrument is the sundial, which measures the time of day by the position of the sun, using a gnomon to cast a shadow across a marked dial plate. They are a common sight on walls and in rose gardens, across the country, to this day.

Country Life’s Archive holds photographs of numerous examples these time-telling devices. Here are a few favourites from the vaults.

Broughton Castle, Banbury

This magnificent floral and topiary sundial (main image) on the lawn at Broughton Castle reads: 'Give light to them that sit in darkness, and guide our feet into the way of peace'.

Ascott House, Buckinghamshire

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Giant topiary Roman numerals make up the face of this living sundial. The romantic motto behind reads: 'Light and shade by turn, but love always'.

Duncombe Park, Helmsley, North Yorkshire

(Image credit: Country Life Image Archive)

Covered in lichen, Old Father Time wrestles with time itself on the back lawn of Duncombe Park house in this photograph that accompanied a 1905 article on the property.

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Situated in the market town of Helmsley, North Yorkshire, the Grade II-listed, 18th-century limestone sculpture has been attributed to the workshop of John Nost.

Little Brington, Northamptonshire