Country kitchens, period house insulation and open fires: Country Life’s best interiors stories of 2023

We take a look back on the most popular interiors articles in Country Life over the past year.
The new look in kitchens isn’t chic and sleek — it’s decorated and pretty
Arabella Youens spoke to designers who’ve made it their mission to bring charm and comfort to the most-used room in the house.
The best interior designers in Britain
Our definitive annual look at the best interior designers in the country.
Recommended videos for you
Open fires v wood-burning stoves: The grate debate
Wood-burning stove or open fire? Arabella Youens examined the pros and cons of both options in a piece published in late 2022 that remained popular throughout the winter.
10 ways to insulate a period property
Tim Moulding, an eighth-generation builder, suggested ways to keep an old building warm.
Six things you need to know before painting a room off-white
Trying to choose a neutral? Amelia Thorpe got expert advice on the sea of confusing choices.
Open plan or keep things separate? There is another way
Opening up space either side of a chimney breast transformed this kitchen and dining room, designed by Susie Atkinson.
A country house kitchen which shows how adding new walls can transform your space
When the new owners moved to this Georgian manor house, they decided work was required to bring the interiors back to a design that was more sympathetic to its architecture.
Revolution or evolution? The reinvention of cottage interiors
The renewed popularity of cottages is spawning dramatically different approaches to their interiors, as Giles Kime explained.
Best country houses for sale this week
Exquisite homes in Devon, Yorkshire and Oxfordshire are among the wonders in our round-up of the best homes for sale
The Country Life Podcast
Listen to all the episodes of the Country Life Podcast.