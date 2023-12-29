Country kitchens, period house insulation and open fires: Country Life’s best interiors stories of 2023

We take a look back on the most popular interiors articles in Country Life over the past year.

Arabella Youens spoke to designers who’ve made it their mission to bring charm and comfort to the most-used room in the house.

Our definitive annual look at the best interior designers in the country.

Wood-burning stove or open fire? Arabella Youens examined the pros and cons of both options in a piece published in late 2022 that remained popular throughout the winter.

Tim Moulding, an eighth-generation builder, suggested ways to keep an old building warm.

Trying to choose a neutral? Amelia Thorpe got expert advice on the sea of confusing choices.

Opening up space either side of a chimney breast transformed this kitchen and dining room, designed by Susie Atkinson.

When the new owners moved to this Georgian manor house, they decided work was required to bring the interiors back to a design that was more sympathetic to its architecture.

The renewed popularity of cottages is spawning dramatically different approaches to their interiors, as Giles Kime explained.

