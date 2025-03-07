Tetrad's fine furniture: Traditional craft and timeless styles since 1968
For over 50 years, Tetrad has led the field in beautiful upholstery. In 2025, it combines classic styling with a contemporary twist, from timeless British weaves and antiqued leathers to luxurious velvets and beautiful Bagru.
Hand crafted in Lancashire to stand the test of time
Using traditional hand-crafted techniques and only the finest materials, Tetrad’s furniture promises timeless style, that’s built to last. Generations of experience in combining eclectic British design with precision-perfect craft ensures that a Tetrad sofa isn’t just effortlessly stylish and comfortable but also extraordinarily robust, supported by its 25-year frame guarantee.
A distinctive look for every room
With a wide choice of beautiful fabrics and sofa shapes and sizes, Tetrad offers a look for every room, from classic to contemporary and formal to relaxed. The range includes everything from deeply buttoned classic chesterfields and hand-antiqued masterpieces, to their family-friendly loose cover collection and country Harris Tweed, to sectionals as big as your family demands.
A world of choice
Explore Tetrad's inspiring, easy to navigate website and you'll encounter range of fabrics that allow you to create a style that is all your own. Tetrad has always led the field in offering distinctive, high-quality fabrics in a range of colours and textures, from cosseting checks and herringbones, characterful hand-antiqued leathers to alluring velvets in jewel-like colours that will bring any scheme to life. Covers range from fitted, for a tailored look, to beautifully crafted loose covers with a more relaxed feel. Once you’ve decided on your sofa and style, head to one of their trusted partner retailers, based throughout the UK to place your order.
The beauty of Bagru
The Tetrad Bagru collection celebrates the ancient art of Bagru. Born out of a collaboration with local artisans, this charming print is printed on to a heavy-weight natural cotton that has been stonewashed to give an authentic aged look. Available in a variety of beautiful colours inspired by the region of Jaipur, each print is handmade, making no two pieces the same.
Tetrad — tetrad.co.uk
