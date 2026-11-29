Unlike most of the terrier group bred for the great outdoors, the compact, lively little Manchester terrier was developed for city life, used to control rat populations in developing towns and mills during the 19th century.

At this time, Manchester was the centre for the sport of ratcatching and rabbit chasing. One amateur owner, John Hulme, decided it would be more economical to develop a dual-purpose dog by crossing a black-and-tan terrier with a whippet. The ratting record was set by Billy, a Manchester terrier reputed to have caught 100 rats in five minutes and 30 seconds at the cockpit in Westminster in 1823. Another one, Tiny the Wonder killed 200 rats in under an hour on two occasions: March 28, 1848, and March 27, 1849. Tiny was owned by Jimmy Shaw, the proprietor of the Blue Anchor Inn, who would store up to 2,000 farm rats in his establishment.

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Queen Victoria was a fan of these sleek and agile dogs — her trusty ratcatcher was known as Jack Black. Each year, Rentokil awards a sash modelled on the one worn by him to its most efficient pest controller.

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Crime novelist Dame Agatha Christie owned two Manchester terriers in her lifetime — Treacle and Bingo. The latter was believed to be the inspiration for Hannibal, the dog belonging to Tommy and Tuppence in Postern of Fate (1973).

This is an extract from 'The Country Life Book of Dogs' (Rizzoli, £50) by Agnes Stamp.