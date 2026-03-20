Here’s where to go for a really interesting and, dare we say it, cool drink in London's Zone One

London wine bars have been through various different iterations since the 1990s, from the dimly lit dens with Keith Floyd-esque owners (who would take their ancient Volvos over to France every three months and bring them back groaning with claret) to the house-music-blasting All Bar One emulators and, briefly, the dangerously formatted pay-to-play venues with Coravin-powered vending machines.

Right now Parisian-inspired bar a vins are firmly in the ascendant, boasting left-of-centre wine lists and cheffy but accessible menus. They’re synonymous with east London: Hackney, Dalston, Clapton and Stoke Newington dominate most ‘best of’ lists. Not this one, though — here’s where to go for a really interesting and, dare we say it, cool drink in Zone One.

Lower Wine

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The Cut, which runs beneath the Southwark side of Waterloo, never used to be much of a destination in its own right, but it’s had a significant spruce-up in recent years and is now home to the hidden gem that is Lower Wine, a wonderfully cosy and well stocked bottle shop slash bar.

Handily situated for the Old and Young Vics and the Southbank, it has a seriously impressive list, with Champagne-method wines a bit of a speciality: when we visited a Monmouthshire Pet Nat (a cloudy, gently sparkling fizz) by Ancre Hill was a standout.

Marjorie’s

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Carnaby Street caught wine-lovers’ attention with the arrival of the ever-excellent Bar Crispin, with its grower Champagnes and seasonal small plates.

Now it has Marjorie’s too, a chic bar a vins occupying the former site of the mystifying Hawaiian burger bar. Brilliantly buzzy and staffed by a team with plenty of vinous know-how, it has an all-French list and an ambitious kitchen: think a savoury rocher alongside a glass of aromatic white, or blushing strips of bavette with a bearnaise-like egg-yolk emulsion to go with your chilled red.

Groups can book a roomy eight-seater table downstairs.

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Farm Shop Wine Bar

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All hail Artfarm, the independent hospitality group that has brought the fun back to Mayfair with The Audley, Mount St Restaurant above it, and delicatessen Farm Shop. Beneath (and alongside) the latter is what for my money is one of central London’s best all-round wine bars, with vibes as good as its list.

Pull up a chair in either the original cellar, which gets busy straight after work, or the upstairs former butcher, which is better for a date. Wines are mostly from small producers, including the in-house Maid of Bruton fizz, and the food is superb, with British cheeses and charcuterie as well as larger dishes like a roast chicken sharing board and proper puds.

Warning: depending on what time you visit, it’s almost impossible to resist the temptation to blow the budget on some provisions from the deli on your way out.

Bar Daskal

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Where to drink in Borough Market without hordes of tourists spoiling the experience? Keep your blood pressure within a sensible range by heading for Bar Daskal, tucked away in the stylish and atmospheric new Borough Yards development.

A homage to childhood summers the owners spent on Mallorca, there’s an entirely Spanish list, with sherries (a real strength) cropping up on the cocktail menu too: look out for the Cosecha, a blend of Palo Cortado and Manzanilla with dry vermouth and prune. Gildas, smoked olives and tortilla wedges round things off nicely.

The Black Duke

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A glass of Pol Roger for £5? Do not adjust your sets: the new cellar bar beneath south London legend Brunswick House is already an industry favourite for good reason. Its looks are handsomely Georgian, but the wine list is up to the minute, with plenty of interesting choices from independent producers all available by the glass or bottle, along with some excellent alcohol-free options and said bargain fizz between 6pm and 8pm.

Food-wise you’re spoilt for choice, with a ham, cheddar and boudin noir ‘bikini’ toastie and Brunswick House’s famous griddled wild garlic potato bread among the hits. This one’s only open from Tuesday to Thursday, so plan ahead.

Gordon’s

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You could never call it a hidden gem in the traditional sense – the queue speaks for itself – but I’m including Gordon’s here because I think a lot of people (including me, until recently) have forgotten just how good it really is.

Scene of countless first dates since it opened in 1890, the Pepysian cellar beneath Charing Cross has now expanded out into a very smart heated terrace, and the tome-like wine list includes some exceptionally drinkable newer styles along with the buttery white burgundies and jammy riojas. The approachable staff really know their stuff.

Bar Brasso