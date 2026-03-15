'Some of the guys and girls out there haven't slept in 36 hours' — With Defender in the dunes of Dakar

The unique moments of motorsport make it joyful. The change of direction of a Formula One car as it cuts a hole through the air; the brutal speed of a 400mph+ streamliner tearing down the Bonneville Salt Flats; the impossible angles of a leaning MotoGP rider as his knee grazes the tarmac.

There is another, that might be the most spectacular of all; a purpose-built rally raid machine cutting through the desert, tackling bumps, rocks and sand dunes in ways that make you reconsider what’s possible on two or four wheels. This is Dakar, the world’s most gruelling endurance rally, which takes in nearly 5,000 miles of Saudi Arabia’s wildest terrain.

There’s also the sheer variety of vehicles that take part. This year, a new ‘Stock’ class was introduced alongside the wild T1 prototypes, the Challenger and SSV buggies, trucks and motorcycles. Making things even more interesting was Defender, who entered a works team for the first time, running a slightly modified version of the brutish Defender Octa, going head-to-head against Toyota’s own Land Cruiser in a battle of the 4x4 titans. The Stock category is challenging because teams must retain the original engines, gearboxes and chassis of the donor road vehicle — only roll cages and the suspension can be modified. It’s arguably the purest Dakar category, aside from the Original by Motul bike class, but more on that later.

As close to podracing as we will ever see. (Image credit: Charlie Thomas for Country Life)

The colossal event comprises 13 stages raced over a two-week period, with the longest stage a mammoth 570 miles. A test of endurance, skill and reliability from the drivers, co-drivers and engineers who keep each vehicle alive, Dakar’s toughness is unmatched. I experienced some of this first hand, when I dropped into the Defender camp of the 'Bivouac' — a makeshift paddock that moves with each stage — after stage 2 of the rally in AlUla. 'Some of the guys and girls out there haven't slept in 36 hours', said team principal of Defender Rally, Ian James. 'It's been a brutal introduction to Dakar up for some of us. Some of the team obviously have done it before — they've got huge, massive experience. For others, it’s completely new to them, but this is really a culmination of a huge amount of work and effort gone into a very, very short period of time.'

The Bivouac is an intoxicating place. Walking around the huge makeshift camp, which houses up to 4,000 people during Dakar, there is always something to see. The Defender team sets up their collapsible garages as they await their machines finishing the stage. Elsewhere, mechanics work around the clock fixing, tightening, and changing parts on each car. There is a large catering tent that serves food all day and night, medical facilities, support crews and officials going about their business. During the day, the team’s engineers sleep in small tents, on the side of trucks or anywhere else they can find. At night it thrums, as hundreds of teams and personnel toil away to make the whole thing tick.

Some of the hardest workers are those who compete in the Original by Motul category. These motorcyclists enter without any external assistance and must conduct all mechanical maintenance themselves. They are the most hardcore of the lot, allowed only one regulation size trunk with a sleeping bag and tent, tools, one set of spare tyres and a spare headlight.