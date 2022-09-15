VIDEO: Country Life’s Paula Lester on what it was like working with the Queen Consort

Trending:

A glimpse into the personality of His Majesty The King and HRH Camilla, The Queen Consort, from Country Life's managing and features editor.

Country Life’s Paula Lester, who co-ordinated the Queen Consort’s guest-edit of the magazine earlier in 2022, spoke to Lorraine Kelly on ITV about what it was like to work with the former Duchess of Cornwall.

The special issue of Country Life edited by the Queen Consort came out in July and is no longer in shops, but a limited number of copies will shortly be able to buy online.

