Open house: How to join in the fun at Britain's finest country homes

Here are 40 events being held at country houses this summer, from jousting to Shakespeare, birdwatching to motor-racing and horse trials.

Holkham Hall
This magnificent 18th-century Palladian Holkham Hall, in Norfolk, is home is to the Earls of Leicester.
(Image credit: Will Pryce for Country Life)
May

Harewood House exhibition space

The 250th anniversaries of both the painter J. M. W Turner and the writer Jane Austen will be celebrated with an exhibition at Harewood House.

(Image credit: Tom Arber)

May 2–4 BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair, Beaulieu, Hampshire

May 2–October 19 Austen and Turner: A Country House Encounter, Harewood House, West Yorkshire

May 3–5 Spring Fine Food Market, Burghley, Lincolnshire

A fun fact about Doddington Hall

Still a family home today, Doddington Hall was inherited by Colonel George Jarvis in 1930 and the owners are his direct descendants. The Hall contains a rather marvellous library,

May 3–5 Hertfordshire Garden Show, Knebworth

May 4 Bluebell & Wild Garlic Sunday, Pencarrow, Cornwall

May 5 Dawn Chorus Birdwatch, Doddington Hall, Lincolnshire

May 7–11 MARS Badminton Horse Trials, Badminton, Gloucestershire (advance tickets only)

May 8 Old Time Sailors concert, Cambo estate, Fife

May 17–18 Goodwoof, Goodwood, West Sussex

May 25–26 Living Heritage Game and Country Fair, Burghley, Lincolnshire

May 24–26 The Queen’s Joust, Leeds Castle, Kent

June

Interior view of the Great Hall in Picton Castle

Who dunnit at Picton Castle? This will likely be the question on everyone's lips when the venue hosts a Murder Mystery Evening in late June.

(Image credit: Nick Scott/Alamy Stock Photo)

June 4–July 6 The Grange Opera Festival, The Grange, Hampshire

June 5 Twelfth Night, Athelhampton House, Dorset

June 5 Jazz on the Tea Terrace, Kelmarsh Hall, Northamptonshire

June 8 LEAF Open Farm Sunday, Gaddesden estate, Hertfordshire

June 21 Murder Mystery Evening, Picton Castle, Pembrokeshire

Waddesdon Manor

Waddesdon Manor in Buckinghamshire will host a photography exhibition on Jewish country houses.

(Image credit: Jim Monk/Alamy Stock Photo)

Until June 22 Discovering Jewish Country Houses: Photographs by Hélène Binet, Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire

June 7–8 Homes & Gardens Fair, Boughton House, Northamptonshire

June 21–22 Painting the Walled Garden Oil Painting Workshop, Holkham Hall, Norfolk

July

Leeds Castle reflection

Leeds Castle in Kent will play host to a concert in July which will feature a Spitfire fly-over and a fireworks display.

(Image credit: Maurice Crooks/Alamy Stock Photo)
A fun fact about Goodwood

Goodwood Festival of Speed

(Image credit: John Phillips/Getty Images)

The race track at Goodwood was once the perimeter road of RAF Westhampnett, a Second World War airfield. It was used to train pilots during the Battle of Britain.

July 3 Old Time Sailors, Hedingham Castle, Essex

July 4–6 Paradhis Festival, Boconnoc, Cornwall

July 4–6 GWCT Scottish Game Fair, Scone Palace, Perthshire

July 10–13 Festival of Speed, Goodwood, West Sussex

July 12 Battle Proms Concert, Burghley, Lincolnshire

July 12 The Leeds Castle Concert, Leeds Castle, Kent

July 12–13 The Flower and Garden Show, Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire

July 17–20 The Wild Gardens Festival, Port Eliot, Cornwall

July 20 Cowdray Park Polo Gold Cup final, West Sussex

July 25–27 The Game Fair, Ragley Hall, Warwickshire

August

Holkham Hall

Bear Grylls probably won't be allowed to go wild in one of the bedrooms at Holkham Hall in Norfolk when he hosts his 'Gone Wild Festival' in the grounds, in August.

(Image credit: Will Pryce for Country Life)

August 2 Battle Proms, Highclere Castle, Hampshire

August 3 Tudorly Terrible History, Berkeley Castle, Gloucestershire

August 7–10 Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls, Holkham Hall, Norfolk

August 9–10 Motors By The Moat, Leeds Castle, Kent

August 9–10 Galloway Country Fair, Drumlanrig Castle, Dumfriesshire

Fun fact about Drumlanrig Castle

It has been used as a filming location for, not only the TV series Outlander, which starred Caitriona Balfeand, but also the the Apple TV series The Buccaneers.

August 20 Romeo and Juliet, Beaulieu, Hampshire

August 21–24 Leeds Festival, Bramham Park, West Yorkshire

August 29–31 Chatsworth Country Fair, Derbyshire

September

Blenheim Palace

The Agria FEI Eventing European Championships will take place at Blenheim Palace in September.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

September 4–7 Defender Burghley Horse Trials, Lincolnshire

September 12–14 Goodwood Revival, Goodwood, West Sussex

September 18–21 Agria FEI Eventing European Championships, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire. Private country-house tours are also available.

Country Life is unlike any other magazine: the only glossy weekly on the newsstand and the only magazine that has been guest-edited by HRH The King not once, but twice. It is a celebration of modern rural life and all its diverse joys and pleasures — that was first published in Queen Victoria's Diamond Jubilee year. Our eclectic mixture of witty and informative content — from the most up-to-date property news and commentary and a coveted glimpse inside some of the UK's best houses and gardens, to gardening, the arts and interior design, written by experts in their field — still cannot be found in print or online, anywhere else.

