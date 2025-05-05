Open house: How to join in the fun at Britain's finest country homes
Here are 40 events being held at country houses this summer, from jousting to Shakespeare, birdwatching to motor-racing and horse trials.
May
May 2–4 BBC Gardeners’ World Spring Fair, Beaulieu, Hampshire
May 2–October 19 Austen and Turner: A Country House Encounter, Harewood House, West Yorkshire
May 3–5 Spring Fine Food Market, Burghley, Lincolnshire
A fun fact about Doddington Hall
Still a family home today, Doddington Hall was inherited by Colonel George Jarvis in 1930 and the owners are his direct descendants. The Hall contains a rather marvellous library,
May 3–5 Hertfordshire Garden Show, Knebworth
May 4 Bluebell & Wild Garlic Sunday, Pencarrow, Cornwall
May 5 Dawn Chorus Birdwatch, Doddington Hall, Lincolnshire
May 7–11 MARS Badminton Horse Trials, Badminton, Gloucestershire (advance tickets only)
May 8 Old Time Sailors concert, Cambo estate, Fife
May 17–18 Goodwoof, Goodwood, West Sussex
May 25–26 Living Heritage Game and Country Fair, Burghley, Lincolnshire
May 24–26 The Queen’s Joust, Leeds Castle, Kent
June
June 4–July 6 The Grange Opera Festival, The Grange, Hampshire
June 5 Twelfth Night, Athelhampton House, Dorset
June 5 Jazz on the Tea Terrace, Kelmarsh Hall, Northamptonshire
June 8 LEAF Open Farm Sunday, Gaddesden estate, Hertfordshire
June 21 Murder Mystery Evening, Picton Castle, Pembrokeshire
Until June 22 Discovering Jewish Country Houses: Photographs by Hélène Binet, Waddesdon Manor, Buckinghamshire
June 7–8 Homes & Gardens Fair, Boughton House, Northamptonshire
June 21–22 Painting the Walled Garden Oil Painting Workshop, Holkham Hall, Norfolk
July
A fun fact about Goodwood
The race track at Goodwood was once the perimeter road of RAF Westhampnett, a Second World War airfield. It was used to train pilots during the Battle of Britain.
July 3 Old Time Sailors, Hedingham Castle, Essex
July 4–6 Paradhis Festival, Boconnoc, Cornwall
July 4–6 GWCT Scottish Game Fair, Scone Palace, Perthshire
July 10–13 Festival of Speed, Goodwood, West Sussex
July 12 Battle Proms Concert, Burghley, Lincolnshire
July 12 The Leeds Castle Concert, Leeds Castle, Kent
July 12–13 The Flower and Garden Show, Belvoir Castle, Leicestershire
July 17–20 The Wild Gardens Festival, Port Eliot, Cornwall
July 20 Cowdray Park Polo Gold Cup final, West Sussex
July 25–27 The Game Fair, Ragley Hall, Warwickshire
August
August 2 Battle Proms, Highclere Castle, Hampshire
August 3 Tudorly Terrible History, Berkeley Castle, Gloucestershire
August 7–10 Gone Wild Festival with Bear Grylls, Holkham Hall, Norfolk
August 9–10 Motors By The Moat, Leeds Castle, Kent
August 9–10 Galloway Country Fair, Drumlanrig Castle, Dumfriesshire
Fun fact about Drumlanrig Castle
It has been used as a filming location for, not only the TV series Outlander, which starred Caitriona Balfeand, but also the the Apple TV series The Buccaneers.
August 20 Romeo and Juliet, Beaulieu, Hampshire
August 21–24 Leeds Festival, Bramham Park, West Yorkshire
August 29–31 Chatsworth Country Fair, Derbyshire
September
September 4–7 Defender Burghley Horse Trials, Lincolnshire
September 12–14 Goodwood Revival, Goodwood, West Sussex
September 18–21 Agria FEI Eventing European Championships, Blenheim Palace, Oxfordshire. Private country-house tours are also available.
