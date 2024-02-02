Clive Nichols: Secrets from the king of garden photography

Britain's top garden photographer Clive Nichols joins the Country Life podcast.

After originally starting his career in travel photography, Clive switched his focus to gardens — despite, by his own admission, knowing almost nothing about them at the time. It proved a brilliant move, however: he has since photographed thousands of gardens for publications including Country Life and The Sunday Times, to institutions such as the National Trust and the RHS, and individuals including Lord Heseltine and His Majesty King Charles III.

Clive joins James Fisher on this episode of the Country Life podcast to talk about his life, his photography, and his favourite gardens from around Britain — and indeed the world.

From getting the right gear to the best season for taking pictures, he shares his wisdom, experience and plenty of his tips for taking great images — among them a tolerance for early mornings, cold weather, and a car capable of being driven almost half a million miles.

You can find out more about Clive Nichols, including his photography, books and teaching, at his website, clivenichols.com — and don’t forget to follow him on @clivenichols, surely one of the most beautiful accounts on Instagram.

Episode credits

Host: James Fisher

Guest: Clive Nichols

Producer and Editor: Toby Keel

Music: JuliusH via Pixabay

Special thanks: Adam Wilbourn

