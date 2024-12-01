11 magical homes, from under £400,000 to £11.5 million, as seen in Country Life

This week's pick of the best homes to come to market via Country Life includes a Berkshire house where old and new meet head on — and get on perfectly.

Some 15,000 square feet of beautifully presented and classically proportioned accommodation in a wonderful, Grade II-listed Georgian manor house.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A design and architecture collaboration between Finchatton and Yiangou resulted in this spectacular Arts & Crafts house just outside Chiddingfold, one of the prettiest villages in Surrey.

For sale with Savills. See more pictures and details for this property.

A breathtaking blend of Georgian charm and modern design, with a glass-box orangery and bridge over the river sitting perfectly beside a gorgeous 220-year-old home.

For sale with Strutt & Parker. See more pictures and details for this property.

Authentic wonky cottage charm by the bucketload at this Grade II-listed, four-bedroom country home, set in an idyllic rural location on the edge of the peaceful hamlet of Middle Lambrook.

For sale with GTH. See more pictures and details for this property.

A classic English country garden and a setting in the heart of a Surrey Hills village at this beautifully-appointed Grade II listed property.

For sale with Jackson Stops. See more pictures and details for this property.

An impressive detached four-bedroom house with detached single storey cottage, set in extensive grounds of almost two thirds of an acre.

For sale with JR hopper. See more pictures and details for this property.

A farmhouse dating back to the 16th century, full of period features and with an adjoining guest cottage.

For sale with Knight Frank. See more pictures and details for this property.

A converted Grade II listed former schoolhouse with original features, open-plan living and four bedrooms.

For sale with Sandersons. See more pictures and details for this property.

A barn conversion with spectacular views and 4.78 acres of land. It’s an ideal rural retreat.

For sale with Stags. See more pictures and details for this property.

A picture-perfect Devon cottage, Grade II-listed, offering a delightful blend of historic character and modern amenities, nestled on a picturesque country lane.

For sale with Webbers. See more pictures and details for this property.

An acre of gardens and a location at the end of a private driveway makes this four-bedroom detached family home beautifully private — and there are outstanding views to the rear.

For sale with Wood & Pilcher. See more pictures and details for this property.