11 beautiful homes for sale around the world today

Enjoy our selection of some of the greatest homes for sale right now around the world, as seen in Country Life.

A Shingle Style masterpiece known as Seapoint, sitting at the tip of Mishaum Point, overlooking the glistening waters of Buzzards Bay, and designed by celebrated architect Robert A.M. Stern.

For sale with Mayfair International. See more pictures and details about this property.

Village Verde is an environmentally-friendly community of stylish open plan apartments and penthouses set in a beautiful countryside in the heart of Sotogrande.

For sale with Sotogrande Andalucia. See more pictures and details about this property.

This beachfront villa at Costa Navarino, Messinia Greece, is just a three-minute walk from the beach and boasts stunning 180-degrees sea and sunset views of the Ionian Sea.

For sale with Costa Navarino. See more pictures and details about this property.

The Windward Estate is a magnificed costal retreat offering a unique opportunity to acquire one of 2 spectacular newly built mansions both at ‘Shell & Core’ stage, providing the discerning purchasers with a rare opportunity to complete the interiors to their own specicification and design.

For sale with Fine & Country. See more pictures and details about this property.

Sunset Ridge Villa with Lot. Uniquely elevated waterfront bay property with 3-BR Villa with 2-BR Cottage, adjacent lot and 2 dock slips. Daily onsite management.

For sale with Sotheby’s. See more pictures and details about this property.

Private 4.37-acre coconut and palm treed estate offers 300 feet of beautiful white sand beach. 5-BR 4-bath 2,200 sf beach front home.

For sale with Sotheby’s. See more pictures and details about this property.

Exceptional 50-acre country estate with beautiful views, a luxurious main residence and 8 profitable self-catering holiday rentals.

For sale with Leggett Immobilier. See more pictures and details about this property.

Luxury 6 bedroom ski chalet in the Domaine Evasion Mont Blanc ski area with an additional 2 bedroom self contained apartment. Under an hour to Geneva.

For sale with Leggett Immobilier. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beachfront estate in Los Monteros with uninteruppted sea views.

For sale with Callum Swan. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautiful former wheat mill in an idyllic location, with two holiday cottages and a swimming poool, offering an immediate income potential, ideal for retreats

For sale with TIC Ruffecc. See more pictures and details about this property.

Considered NH’s premier waterfront estate, “Lakeside Manor” is the epitome of luxury, comfort and craftsmanship — a 17,245 sq ft home with eight rooms and 841ft of lakefront on Lake Winnipesaukee.

For sale with Luxury Portfolio. See more pictures and details about this property.