17 wonderful country houses for sale, as seen in Country Life

Take a look at our regular round-up of homes for sale, which includes a beautiful Highland home with magnificent views and a Co Durham house with equestrian facilities.

An impressive Victorian, former vicarage, beautifully restored and lying in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales National Park.

Perched on the fringe of Painswick with the most amazing views, it’s all about the location with this superb Arts and Crafts home.

An impressive five-bedroom period property (set in 4.7 acres) with stables, a double garage, potential annexe and wonderful views.

A substantial six-bedroom detached farmhouse, set in over 13.5 acres, with lovely rural views. In need of modernisation.

A six-bedroom house, dating back to 1685, with just under 8 acres of land including an award-winning 3 acre vineyard.

Grand 19th century country house and lodge in an idyllic village, with 1.13 acres of gardens and a swimming pool/leisure centre.

Delightful 16th century six-bedroom granite home, full of charm and retaining many original features whilst tastefully modernised.

Beautiful double fronted Edwardian detached house, set in a favoured location and combining original features with a modern touch.

A house of considerable character with southerly views across the Beauly Firth, retaining many original Arts and Crafts features.

A Striking Grade II Listed residence, set in 3 acres, with a detached three-bedroom dwelling. Coach House with planning consent.

An outstanding six/seven-bedroom ‘Arts and Crafts’ period home with a detached annex. Set in 0.35 acre grounds with ample parking.

Beautiful six-bedroom period farmhouse with separate home office, swimming pool and lovely gardens overlooking farmland.

A gated character residence, over 5,500 sq. ft., set in a highly sought after location with a south-facing plot of over 0.5 acres.

Five-bedroom Grade II listed Rectory with 2 residential properties, 5 holiday cottages and a swimming pool, set in 3.5 acres.

A detached family home with 0.88 acres and superb gardens, in a popular location near Chester, on the fringes of Pulford village.

An impressive five-bedroom detached house set within approximately 12.2 acres of land, with fantastic equestrian facilities.

This beautiful, bright and spacious three-bedroom barn conversion, with unique character, would make a perfect family home.

