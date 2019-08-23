A 17th century farmhouse perfectly combining old and new, with ample acreage and enviable Lake District views

We’ve fallen in love with this Grade II listed home, which has been beautifully restored and is nestled in a peaceful yet well-connected rural location.

How Top Farm House, located above the charming villages of Grasmere and White Moss, has been sympathetically converted to provide a charming yet stylish setting to relax and unwind after enjoying the glorious surrounding countryside.

The 17th century farmhouse, nestled in the rolling hills of the Lake District, offers open-plan living and plenty of room for hosting, with two reception rooms and spacious kitchen.

The Grade II listed property retains heaps of character, with exposed beams, oak lintels and deep window sills, alongside stylish contemporary touches.

Natural limestone tiled floors with fossil details add a sleek finish with underfloor heating that stretches across the ground floor.

A bespoke oak staircase leads upstairs to three double bedrooms with ensuite to the master, and each offers unique views of the fells.

Set within ample private grounds, the former working farm comes with seven acres so there’s plenty of space to introduce an equine herd, or just allow the secluded setting to provide a haven for wildlife.

The gardens surrounding the house are relatively low-maintenance so the property is perfect for those looking for a lock up and leave.

To the front is a neatly kept lawn area and the large gravelled driveway, with a central courtyard leading to two detached barns, offering an exciting opportunity for development.

How Top is a close neighbour to Dove Cottage, the former home of William Wordsworth, and is close to Grasmere, known for its picturesque scenery and vibrant community, with a primary school, shops and several good restaurants, including the Michelin-Starred Forest Side.

The market towns of Keswick, Ambleside and Kendal are within easy reach and the rail connection at Windermere links to the west coast mainline, which provides direct services to Manchester Airport and London Euston.

How Top Farm is on the market through Fine & Country in Windemere for £2 million. Click here for more information and images.