18 beautiful country homes for sale, as seen in Country Life

From a spectacularly-ivy-clad country house to a historic home within the M25, our round-up promises something for everyone.

Deceptively spacious four bed barn conversion with superb contemporary accommodation, two en-suites, garden, driveway and garage.

Percy House is a substantial period detached residence occupying a site of approximately 0.7 of an acre close to the city centre.

Undoubtedly one of the finest houses in the East Riding of Yorkshire, this Victorian house has superb interiors and walled gardens.

Attractive, converted coach house sympathetically updated in a semi-rural location with wonderful wall-enclosed garden.

This lodge house dating back to 1896 on the Bonham Carter estate offers a wealth of character and retains many original features.

A stylish and beautifully presented barn conversion with charming private walled garden and an idyllic semi-rural setting.

Stunning four bed Grade II listed farmhouse with 3400 sq. ft. of accommodation. Offers four receptions and a large private garden.

A stunning three bed character cottage offering off-road parking, garage/workshop and a beautiful landscaped garden to the rear.

This four bedroom family home is conveniently situated near Gresham’s School and Holt high street with annexe and garaging.

A superb two bedroom property finished to a high standard throughout located in the popular village of Wigglesworth.

A two bedroom barn conversion with 26 ft. lounge complete with stone hemmel windows overlooking the garden and separate dovecot.

Rectory Cottage is a Grade II listed Cotswold stone cottage with versatile accommodation set amongst established gardens.

This five bed home within walking distance of Henley town centre sits on a large plot with mature gardens approaching 0.75 acres.

A delightful four bedroom cottage surrounded by fields. The house offers a host of period features and wonderful garden.

A contemporary family home built by reputable firm Chartland in 2017, boasting open-plan living, bi-fold doors and country views.

This characterful converted four bedroom church offers a mix of high quality modern fixtures and fittings with exposed beams.

Banney Royd Hall is an important Arts and Crafts residential estate situated on the edge of the conservation area set in 6.8 acres.

An impressive executive five bedroom house in an exclusive development within easy reach of local amenities and country pursuits.

