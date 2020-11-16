Cottages, mansions and two spectacular church conversions, as seen in Country Life

Our regular round-up looks at 18 houses to come to the market via Country Life.

A charming and characterful four bedroom cottage on the outskirts of the village. With two reception rooms and rural views.

A beautifully proportioned country house, located in a stunning position with outstanding views towards the Galloway Hills.

Chain free; a five bedroom Grade II listed Tudor home near Mayfield, with grounds extending to approx. 4.7 acre.

A unique three bedroom cottage situated on the edge of the village, with a garden and woodland. In all 0.45 acres.

An exceptional Grade II listed family home with a wealth of character and charm. Located in a beautiful Hertfordshire village.

A delightful farmhouse with a one bedroom cottage and a barn with planning to convert. Set in a rural position in 6 acres.

Beautifully converted church which has been tastefully redesigned to provide comfortable accommodation on two floors.

A delightful four bedroom detached property recently updated, located in a sought-after riverside village.

Exceptional character manor house with adjoining two bedroom cottage. All set in grounds extending to 1.92 acres.

A stunning Grade II* listed period country house with fantastic views over open countryside, set in approx. 31.2 acres.

Wonderful family home with outbuildings and land, enjoying far-reaching views. Close to the sought-after village of Abbots Bromley.

An immaculately presented seven bedroom house situated on nearly a quarter of an acre plot in popular village near Polesden Lacey.

Enlarged and modernised five bed family home with outbuildings in 1.5 acres of beautiful private grounds, with extensive garaging.

A handsome Grade II listed family home and annexe, within a rural setting. Approx. 6.4 acres, including paddock and tennis court.

A stunning four bedroom extended dormer bungalow which has been refurbished. Set in a popular location, with far-reaching views.

Set in the heart of a picturesque village, Castlemayne Cottage is a beautiful three bedroom Grade II listed cottage full of charm.

A pretty village house with five bedrooms, an external music room/office and a garage. Set in just under an acre of garden.

A two bedroom cottage backing onto the River Misbourne, with 11 acres of land and great potential for development (STPP).

