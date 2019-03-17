19 delightful properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

Our regular look at some of the best new homes on the market includes a glorious thatched cottage in Devon and a superb Georgian rectory.

A pretty semi-detached cottage which has been sympathetically extended to provide three bedrooms and two reception rooms.

Luxury family home and modern open-plan living, all set within a secure gated development in a sought after village in Surrey.

A contemporary new home with a detached studio situated in a commanding position with southerly views of the River Thames.

A unique detached residence in the beautiful hamlet of Little Norton. Built and finished to the very highest of standards.

An architectural designed three bed property, in 1 acre, open-plan living, gas fire, underfloor heating and countryside views.

An immaculately presented five bedroom stone-built property situated in the desirable village of Finmere.

Beautifully extended four/five bed village home only 3 miles from Skipton, 1 acre of south-facing gardens, splendid long-range views.

Outstanding country house of 4500 sq. ft. and lodge house with separate access, in a National Park village north of York.

A four bed barn conversion, approx. 2800 sq. ft. of accommodation (STS), in 1.5 acres (STS) of grounds with surrounding woodland.

A Change of pace? Restored four bed village cottage in 0.68 acre with rural views. Lots of character and tea-room too!

A stunning character cottage with an exacting level of finish and exceptional attention to detail showcasing character features.

A handsome detached period farmhouse in a village location, with outbuildings and grounds of approximately a third of an acre.

A Grade II listed cottage enjoying character and period features, three bedrooms, two receptions and fitted kitchen/breakfast room.

An imposing five bedroom sympathetically renovated detached property dating back to the 1860’s with a very generous rear garden.

A charming former Rectory

Grade II-listed thatched cottage in Bickleigh, completely renovated throughout to a high standard.

Unique development opportunity in a pretty village near Beaconsfield. Detached, circa 3000 sq. ft., 0.28 acre plot on the green.

1936 built four bedroom detached home in 1/4 acre with three bath/shower rooms, three receptions and superb kitchen.

A Grade II listed four double bedroom detached former farmhouse, in formal gardens of approx. 1.3 acres and includes an orchard.

