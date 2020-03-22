21 beautiful homes for sale, from Home Counties cottages to castles under £1m, as seen in Country Life

Getting out and about to see properties right now might be difficult — but it's the perfect time to find a new home from the comfort of the one where you're currently hunkered down.

Impressive property with thirteen bedrooms, seven reception rooms and six bathrooms. Set in a rural location on approx. 16 acres.

For sale with Galbraith via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Lovely four bedroom detached Victorian cottage with wonderful gardens. Set in 0.5 acres with three receptions and two bathrooms.

For sale with Artistry Property Agents via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Contemporary three bed home set above Portreath Beach with country views. Perfect rental property with on-site indoor pool and spa.

For sale with Chartsedge via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautiful Grade II listed farmhouse with attached converted barn, set in its own woodlands. Only 5 miles from Sedbergh.

For sale with Cobble Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Magnificent Grade II listed property which stands within its own grounds in the village of Wetheral, within easy reach of Carlisle.

For sale with Fine & Country via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

High Grange Farm is a four bedroom farmhouse situated in a small hamlet on the East Yorkshire Coast. Set in 11 acres of land.

For sale with Frank Hill & Son via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Old Forge Farm is every equestrian’s dream. Set in approx 4.7 acres with paddocks and stunning views across open countryside.

For sale with Layton’s Premier Properties via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Period six bed detached country house in an attractive village location, featuring three bathrooms, three receptions and annexe.

For sale with Charles Wycherley via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A stunning contemporary style Grade II listed five bedroom barn conversion. Set in 6 acres with equestrian facilities.

For sale with Zoe Napier via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

No. 1 Bramleys is a stunning detached home built from Cotswold stone. The property enjoys far-reaching views to the rear.

For sale with Hayman-Joyce via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Beautifully presented and spacious four bed attached barn conversion with immense character and charm. Ideal village edge location.

For sale with Grant & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A beautifully refurbished single storey dwelling set in half an acre, offering the rural idyll for the discerning buyer.

For sale with Jackson-Stops via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Highly attractive and stylishly presented home ideal for a growing family. Boasting six bedrooms, three en-suites and a bathroom.

For sale with Bentons via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Originally part of the Castle Howard estate, this house enjoys a breathtaking Howardian Hills location, glorious gardens and views.

For sale with Blenkin & Co via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A handsome Grade II listed village house built of Cotswold stone, situated in a prominent position within the heart of the village.

For sale with Knight Frank via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

Situated in this quintessentially English village is this beautifully converted former barn to the adjacent Manor House.

For sale with Alexanders via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

An impressive country house hotel with residential planning permission, in gardens and grounds with open country views.

For sale with Savills via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A truly outstanding and spacious detached house of considerable quality in a lovely village location opposite Brocton golf course.

For sale with John German via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A charming three bed detached character cottage with parking. Set in the heart of Shere village, on a peaceful lane with views.

For sale with Terra Cotta via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A truly individual five bedroom detached residence occupying a secluded position on the highly desirable western edge of Ilkley.

For sale with Dale Eddison via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.

A characterful Grade II listed house set in a quiet location close to the town centre. Offers garden, garage and outbuildings.

For sale with Winkworth via OnTheMarket. See more pictures and details about this property.