A castle-like mansion house in Scotland that is the perfect mix of modern and traditional

Proving that some properties really do have it all is the magnificent Borthwick Hall, found at the base of the Moorfoot Hills in the quiet village of Heriot.

Few architectural styles get the pulse racing quite like Scots Baronial and, in Borthwick Hall, I can feel my blood quickening as I type.

Here we have a magnificent Grace C-listed mansion designed by John Henderson, completed in 1852, offering 10 bedrooms and 12 acres, all within 20 miles of the capital Edinburgh.

Inside the 19th-century exterior, adorned as it is by bartizan towers and turrets, you will find an elegant mix of modernity and tradition: grand vaulted reception rooms with decorative plasterwork, combined with contemporary kitchen and modern bathrooms.

For the eco-conscious among us, a biomass automatic-feed wood-pellet central-heating system has already been installed, along with an EV charging point in the garage. Further amenities include a home gym, cinema room, a spa with sauna and 900mbps internet.

Outside, the property stands in beautifully landscaped formal gardens amounting to 12 acres, which extend to open paddocks that surround the house from the north, north-east and south-east.

The small village of Heriot is situated in the county of Midlothian, close to the capital, Edinburgh. Although small, the village enjoys a thriving community and is home to Heriot Primary School, a village hall and church.

Edinburgh can be easily reached by either car or by train from the station in the neighbouring village of Gorebridge, which runs half-hourly services. Edinburgh is a thriving city, known for the Edinburgh Fringe Festival which takes place over the summer months, a highly-regarded university, striking architecture as well as excellent restaurants and shops.

This is a real-life fairy-tale property for those seeking the peace of rural life in a true one-of-a-kind home.

Borthwick Hall is currently on the market via Strutt & Parker for offers over £1.8 million — see more pictures or enquire with the agent for further details.