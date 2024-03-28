A former lifeboat station in an incredible spot, with four bedrooms, six acres and red squirrels dancing on the decking

The Old Lifeboat Station is a sublime conversion on the Scottish coast near Auchencairn.

Is broadband a luxury? Or is it, these days, an essential human right? It’s an interesting question, as by definition it is a luxury. However, can you imagine living without it? Bank branches are closing down, the Post Office is, well, the Post Office and cash seems to be on its way out. Could you function well enough in society without the internet?

One way to find out might be by purchasing The Old Lifeboat Station in Dumfries and Galloway, which is on the market with Galbraith for £850,000. It has no broadband. That is because it is in an extremely remote location on the Scottish coast.

Shockingly, the Old Lifeboat Station was once an old lifeboat station. Established in 1884, it was in working order until 1933, protecting Auchencairn Bay. The current property was purchased and converted in the late 1990s, winning the Best Conversion in Scotland award from the Daily Telegraph in 2003.

Recommended videos for you

It’s not difficult to understand why you would want to build a house or live here. The property comes with 6 acres of woodland, which hums with wildlife, including red squirrels that come down and use the feeders on the deck, ‘where they provide hours of entertainment to young and old alike’, say the agents.

The property itself offers 3-4 bedrooms and two reception rooms, as well as exceptional views over the bay of Auchencairn.

From the sitting room, floor-to-ceiling windows and doors allow you to appreciate this wilderness whatever the weather. A garage sits above the house on the hill, and offers space for six cars.

The village of Auchencairn is a few miles away to the north-west, and offers a ‘strong sense of community’, as well as its own church, primary school, bowling green, post office, shop and a cafe. The Balcary Bay Hotel is also nearby, providing fine dining and accommodation.

Back to the original question. Do you need broadband? I guess it depends what for. In a place such as this, it might be something of a distraction. What use is Twitter, or X, or Instagram, when you have that scenery and view?

The Old Lifeboat Station is for sale with Galbraith for £850,000. For more information and pictures, click here