Be at one with the River Thames on this luxurious houseboat in Putney

Lambhays offers four bedrooms and 3,000sq ft of floating luxury right next to Wandsworth Park.

I’m often asked the following question. ‘James, what could be better than living next to a river’. It’s a difficult question. One answer could be ‘living by the beach’. Another could be ‘living on a remote island, where you are surrounded by water on all sides’. A very good answer might be ‘living on the water, but in London’.

I’ve never lived on a houseboat, but I have friends who did. They seemed to like it, pootling around the canals of north London, seeing where the wind took them. There were upsides, such as living on a houseboat and getting to move as and when you saw fit. There were downsides, such as poor plumbing, lack of electricity and the cold. The houseboat giveth, and the houseboat taketh away.

This houseboat in Putney is not like those houseboats. I am pretty sure it’s not supposed to move. What it does have, though, is electricity, internet, proper plumbing and every other modern convenience that you could desire, in a glorious location in Putney. It is for sale with Savills for £1.45 million.

Recommended videos for you

To start with, the location. The boat/property comes with a freehold mooring and underground parking (not in the boat, but somewhere else) in one of south-west London’s most desirable locations. The amenities on offer are endless. Wandsworth Park is right next door. The river? Well you’re on it. And there is plenty of spots on the boat, which is named Lambhay, from which to appreciate it.

Lambhay herself offers four bedrooms in her hull. To go with that, you’ll also have a large open plan living room and kitchen/dining room on the first floor/deck. Down below is another living room, three bathrooms and the bedrooms. You can also sit on the roof and admire the scenery, which is a pleasant way to spend an evening.

Everything, including the sewage, electricity and internet is connected to the mains, so you won’t have to worry about any nasty chemicals. It is more house than boat, except it floats. The freehold also comes with access to the adjacent Prospect Quay development, so you can use the gym, swimming pool and concierge service.

So there you have it, a pretty solid answer to an often asked question.

Lambhays is for sale with Savills for £1.45 million. For more information and pictures, click here

James Fisher is the deputy digital editor of countrylife.co.uk. He lives in London, on land.