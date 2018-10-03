A beautiful Grade II-listed former vicarage along the old Roman road in north Cumbria

The Old Vicarage has undergone many renovations since the original property was first built in the early 15th century, transforming it into the stunning Georgian country house we see today.
‘The market is tough in north Cumbria, where the demand is mainly for second homes or homes for retirement,’ says Ryan Eve of regional agents Finest Properties. ‘Although a general lack of confidence means buyers are slow to make up their minds, it also means that you can pick up a bargain – and, up here, you can get a lot for your money.’
He quotes a guide price of £595,000 for The Old Vicarage in the popular commuter village of Thursby, which lies on the old Roman road, some six miles south of Carlisle.
The village skyline is dominated by St Andrew’s Church, built in 1846 by the Brisco family, who once owned a 3,000-acre estate in these parts. Next door is the handsome, Grade II-listed former vicarage, which has early-15th-century origins, although the present Georgian-style building dates from the mid 18th century, with 19th-century additions.
The house stands on high ground at the end of a gated private driveway, with the Lake District National Park, Junction 42 of the M6 and Carlisle mainline station all a 15-minute drive away.
The house has been beautifully refurbished by the current owners, who bought it in 2014. It offers elegant family accommodation including a reception hall, three reception rooms, a modern kitchen, master suite, four further bedrooms and a family bathroom, and comes with planning consent for a conservatory/garden room, with beautiful views of the church.
For the outdoor enthusiast, The Old Vicarage’s vicinity to the Lake District National Park offers a wealth of sporting opportunities and not a small number of gorgeous walks. The surrounding area boasts a fantastic selection of country pubs and shopping facilities, with both private and comprehensive schools in easy reach.
The Old Vicarage is on sale through Finest Properties at a guide price of £595,000, click here for more details and pictures.
