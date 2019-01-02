A country house with a clock tower ready for conversion on this beautiful Wiltshire estate

Sensible pricing is all the rage as we enter 2019 and Lower Moor Manor comes with it all: six bedrooms, a reasonable price tag and planning permission to convert a beautiful tower into a two-bedroom dwelling.

An interesting subtext to the Brexit script, highlighted by Dawn Carritt of Jackson-Stops, is the current strength of the London rentals market, which she expects to stay buoyant, with potential purchasers preferring to sit on the fence for a while longer.

‘Overseas residents are still keen to remain living in the capital, a typical example being a family who recently committed to renewing their tenancy of a flat in Holland Park and paid their weekly rental of £3,200 up front for the entire year,’ Miss Carritt reveals.

Out in the country, where house prices lagged behind the FTSE 100 throughout 2018, Jackson-Stops expect to see investors again looking to bricks and mortar for capital growth post-Brexit. Particularly so in the case of properties with potential for improvement, either by extending or renovating the main house or converting outbuildings, although location still remains key.

Currently on the market with the Cirencester office of Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £2.25m is the delightful six-bedroom Lower Moor Manor, which has barns, stabling and 36 acres of land near Malmesbury, Wiltshire (5½ miles from Kemble station).

The owners have maintained an ongoing programme of improvements, but have left scope for an incoming purchaser to make their own mark. The pretty Clock House has planning consent for conversion to a two-bedroom dwelling and an ongoing planning application is in place for a separate stable block, groom’s accommodation and manège some distance from the house.

The house as it stands is nothing to turn up your nose at – boasting six good sized bedrooms (some with beautifully vaulted ceilings and most with their fair share of natural wood), three reception rooms and extensive outbuildings built in beautiful Cotswolds stone.

With 36 acres of pasture and woodland, Lower Moor Manor is in the perfect position for a country home: secluded enough for total privacy, while remaining only a 15 minute drive from the thriving market town of Cirencester.

Lower Moor Manor is on the market with Jackson-Stops at a guide price of £2.25m. Click here for more information and pictures.