A charming waterside Victorian country home a stone’s throw away from central Oxford

93 Southmoor Road provides the perfect combination of city living and country lifestyle, ideal for those wanting to move out of the city but not let go of the excitement just yet.

With green space forever at a premium in leafy north Oxford, Strutt & Parker quote a guide price of £1.65m for 93, Southmoor Road, a charming, semi-detached, Victorian house built in 1886 to a design by Wilkinson & Moore, with west-facing gardens running down to the Oxford Canal.

It falls within the Walton Manor Conservation Area, whose street layout and buildings were developed on land owned by St John’s College, Oxford in the mid 19th century.

As you could expect from such a city, Southmoor Road oozes period charm and the interiors within its houses follow suit. With high ceilings, original cornicing and stunning garden views, 93 Southmoor Road has the potential to be an extremely stylish family home.

The new owners may want to update the kitchen fittings to a style more in keeping with the gorgeous stone floor, which leads from the family room, through to the kitchen and the conservatory beyond, but the house would need few other interior updates to make it the ideal country home.

Sharethrough (Mobile)

Offering well-laid-out living space on four floors, the house includes three reception rooms, four bedrooms and two bath/shower rooms. A bike store and utility room are sure to keep the rest of the property free from clutter and the garden has been well-maintained.

A fifteen-minute walk from the main station, this property is a perfect fit for anyone hoping to move out of London with their family, with trains taking only an hour to reach the capital. Closer to home lie the charms of Jericho (an eclectic neighbourhood offering a wonderful mix of bars and restaurants) and the city of Oxford itself with its museums, beautiful walks and historic buildings.

93, Southmoor Road is for sale through Strutt & Parker at a guide price of £1.65 million. See more details and pictures here.