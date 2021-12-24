Country Life’s best property stories of 2021

We take a look back on the most popular property stories of the year from the Country Life website.

A real gem arrived in the Country Life office in September: details of a simply incredible property in Cumbria which truly justified the use of the phrase ‘middle of nowhere’. Astonishing.

Unusually it’s a property that doesn’t even include a house that takes second spot on our list this year: the chance to own a true piece of history clearly proved hugely alluring to readers this year. Even if — and perhaps particularly because — it really wasn’t entirely clear what a buyer would have to gain, beyond the ability to safeguard a beautiful and unique place.

In July, the truly extraordinary — and absolutely massive — Trafalgar Park went on the market, and Penny Churchill filed a piece telling its fascinating tale: that of ‘the Flying Dutchman of the property world, endlessly seeking an owner and being sold on while the fabric slowly decayed.’

Surprising as it may sound, there are still privately owned villages scattered throughout the UK. Back in March, Alec Marsh took a look at them and wondered what it’s really like to be at the helm of a community.

Was it the intriguing history which grabbed the attention in this piece? The thought that a family could successfully hang on to anything other than their name over the course of half a millennium? Or the promise of a romantic, crumbling pile at suburban money?

On the banks of Loch Tay, the Old Village of Lawers came up for sale in June with an eye-catching price — and a hair-raising history.

In one of the most charming corners of Kent lies Heronden Hall, a once-neglected house that has been brilliantly returned to life — particularly in the games room, with billiard table and suit of armour which make it look like a set from a classic whodunnit.

It was just last month that this one came in: Tanlaw House is an idyllic family home that’s close to the lovely town of Kelso and commutable distance to Edinburgh. Not that you’d want to leave home that often, from the looks of the place.

A simply perfect Cotswold home with huge garden and a pool would have been enticing enough on its own, but this place also came with a full-height double garage and two-storey stone stable crying out for new lease of life.

With the escape to the country – or the race for space, if you prefer — dominating the property market this year, it was no surprise to see this fabulous slice of Yorkshire strike a chord, especially considering that it has moorland views yet is just 10 minutes from the beach.

