Country Life’s 10 best property stories of 2020, from Cotswolds cottages to the 17,000sq ft mansion for sale at £400k

Toby Keel

Sprawling mansions, charming cottages, vast estates... the property market boomed in the second half of 2020, and these were the places which most caught your imaginations.

NB: As we’ve looked back, some of the homes below have now been sold — but at the time of writing, not all. If you’ve £10m burning a hole in your pocket and feel like buying up thousands of acres in the Highlands, you might be in luck…

A magnificent Cotswolds manor house with pool, walled garden and a rich history of intrigue

Credit: Knight Frank

Penny Churchill looked at Luckington Manor in October, telling its tale of history and intrigue.

An eight-bedroom, 17,000sq ft Italianate mansion for sale at just £400,000 — and yes, there is a catch…

Credit: Strutt &Parker

That catch is pretty much summed up by the picture of Blackborough House.

A waterfront house in West Sussex that’s Georgian at the front — and a bit of a surprise at the back

Credit: Jackson-Stops

James Fisher found a place in Sussex that was the property equivalent of tucking a racy modern novel into a Jane Austen dust jacket.

What £1 million buys across Britain today

Credit: Savills

Toby Keel discovered houses on the 7-figure mark from a graceful Sussex home to a Scottish mansion complete with loch.

A vanishingly rare chance to own 9,300 acres of pristine Scottish Highlands

Credit: Galbraith

Kinrara has mountains, lochs, and eight estate houses and cottages — and at the time of writing it’s still for sale.

A 13-bedroom castle under £1m with a stunning oak-panelled library and impossibly romantic boathouse

Credit: Galbraith

Glencruitten House came under the microscope in March, a quite astonishing house with a barrel-vaulted library that has a secret door.

A heartbreakingly pretty house with party room, swimming pool and the best of the north Cotswolds on its doorstep

Credit: Savills

The £3m Grade II-listed The Manor House at Chipping Norton had ‘the wonderful homely feel of a house your parents might have lived in for 30 years,’ discovered Penny Churchill.

A country house hotel that’s ripe to return to life as a spectacular Devon mansion

Credit: Marchand Petit

A spectacular £2.5m house that had been converted into a grand country house hotel — and the time looks right for it to become a family home once more.

A beautiful Norfolk estate that’s been in the same family for a century and a half, including a house with the ‘perfect party kitchen’

Credit: Savills

Wood Hall, on the market at a £9.35m guide price, is a storied estate in Norfolk with a wealth of opportunity for buyers.

‘The most perfect small 15th-century country house in the kingdom’ has come up for sale

Credit: Knight Frank

June saw the launch — at a guide price of ‘offers over £5 million’ — of Grade I-listed Cothay Manor and its magical gardens near Wellington, Somerset, a house first described in Country Life back in 1927.

