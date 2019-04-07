Eight simply wonderful properties for sale, as seen in Country Life

This week's selection includes everything from a perfect rural farmhouse to a smart London home to a vast swathe of Scottish countryside.

Extensive commercial forest is the key timber region of South Scotland dominated by Sitka Spruce. Diverse age structure from 4 to 38 years old, entering production phase with significant timber income potential. Lochs and sporting opportunities and 41 acres of grazing land.

A modern, individually-designed 4,130 sq. ft. four bedroom detached house with three reception areas, a bespoke fitted kitchen, three bathrooms and a small landscaped garden.

One of Cheshire’s finest country houses (approximately 20,000 sq ft), with magnificent leisure suite and 5,588 sq ft luxury garaging/hangar facility.

Dating from the 15th century and set in exquisite 19th century gardens. 8 reception rooms, 11 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, cinema, Coach House coverted to events venue, 3 bedroom cottage, exquisite formal gardens, dovecote, outbuildings, woodland, pasture and par-3 golf course.

Grade II listed house set in mature gardens and grounds. 4 reception rooms, 7 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, 2 bedroom cottage, 3 bedroom lodge house, coach house and stables, swimming pool and pool house, landscaped gardens, kitchen garden, paddocks and oak woodland.

Idyllic parkland setting, 5 reception rooms, kitchen/breakfast room, 7 bedrooms, 4 bath/shower rooms, potential to create further 3 bedrooms and family bathroom, formal gardens, paddocks, tennis court, extensive outbuildings, stables and garaging.

Rare opportunity to acquire this 2,638 sq ft first floor apartment. Double reception room, kitchen/breakfast room, 2 bedroom suites with dressing rooms, 2 further bedrooms (1 en suite), 2 studies, balcony, terrace, access to communal gardens, lift and 2 off-street parking spaces.

14,000 sq ft rural idyll in the middle of 17+ acres in AONB near Bristol/Bath/Wells. “It’s been fantastic but now we have to go,” say the owners. “Who wants our lovely home?”

