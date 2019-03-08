A fairytale cottage in the Pewsey Vale AONB with exposed beams and not a small amount of charm

Timbers is just the sort of property a child dreams of calling home, with a thatched roof, a winding garden and plenty of room to run about.

Most of the time, when a property crosses over our desk it’s possible to see it in a number of lights. Some are easy to picture as hotels, many could be turned into B&Bs, others present themselves as artists studios or holiday houses. However, when one looks at a cottage like Timbers, it is only possible to see it as a family home.

In the heart of the conservation hamlet of Wedhampton, about two miles from the market town of Devizes, sits a classic cottage with attractive brick elevations part-timbered under a thatched roof, currently on the market through Carter Jonas at a guide price of £635,000.

Dating from the 17th century, it’s been completely renovated, but retains many period features, including (as one might guess on account of its name) exposed timbers and open fireplaces. The more modern conservatory offers pleasing views of the landscaped gardens and not a small amount of value – as experts tell us they are one of the top five things that increase the value of your home.

The Grade II-listed cottage exudes magical charm, with a brightly-lit master suite sporting built-in cupboards and a gorgeous shower room. The further two bedrooms are perfectly charming, featuring exposed beams and plenty of space for boxes of toys, served by a second family bathroom.

The kitchen takes its cues from a more modern approach to decorating while still in keeping with the traditional feel of the property. Newly designed and installed, the combination of contemporary appliances and original beam is pleasant and cosy. A dining room provides the perfect space for dinner parties and the sitting room leads into the bright and airy conservatory, the tall ceilings of which provide a lovely contrast to the lower beams in the older parts of the house.

The landscaped private garden wraps around and stretches out from the house, filled with flowers in the summer months and sporting a neat lawn perfect for garden games. The drive has plenty of space for cars and the double garage can easily become a workshop. Situated prettily in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, a myriad of footpaths and bridleways lie at the threshold of Timbers’ new owners.

Timbers is on the market through Carter Jonas at a guide price of £635,000. Click here for more information and pictures.